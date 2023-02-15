Wizards vs Trail Blazers: LIVE Score Updates in NBA (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Injury report
Referees
The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:
Crew Chief: Pat Fraher (#26).
Referee: Justin Van Duyne (#64).
Referee: Dedric Taylor (#21).
Reproduction center: Gediminas Petraitis and Simone Jelks.
Battle for victory
A big game is coming up between these two teams from the western and eastern conference. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of the last game between these two teams.
Last showdown!
The last time these two teams met was on February 3, 2023 at the Capital One Arena, in that game the Portland Trail Blazers won 124-116. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds that we hope will happen again today.
History between both teams
Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers met a total of 2 times during the 2021-2022 regular season, in which Portland Trail Blazers won twice.
Arrival Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are already in the stadium and ready for today's game.
live, laugh, love these fits pic.twitter.com/2P6IlkXAmV— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 15, 2023
Welcome!
We're just under an hour before the Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers game kicks off at the Moda Center. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
What time is the Washington Wizards vs Portland Trail Blazers match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Washington Wizards vs Portland Trail Blazers of February 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 4:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest Washington Wizards lineup
The last five of Washington Wizards:
Anthony Gill, Monte Morris, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, and Bradley Beal.
Latest Portland Trail Blazers lineup
Portland Trail Blazers Ultimate Quintet:
Jerami Grant, Josh Hart, Shaedon Sharpe, Jusuf Nurkic, and Anfernee Simons.
Washington Wizards Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Bradley Beal (#3), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Kristaps Porzingis (#6) who this season has managed to average 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, power forward Kyle Kuzma (#33) will be key to being a backup player, he had an excellent tournament last season and this season he has averaged 17.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Washington Wizards in the tournament
The Washington Wizards have played very badly at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 26 games won and 29 lost, they are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they were left out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to get back into the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on February 11 against the Indiana Pacers, where the Washington Wizards won 127-113 at Capital One Arena, earning their 26th tournament victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win the series, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Portland Trail Blazers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Damian Lillard (#0), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 31 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Jusuf Nurkic (#27) who this season has managed to average 13.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Anfernee Simons (#1) will be key to assisting, he had an excellent tournament last season and it is his fourth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 20.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Portland Trail Blazers in the tournament
The Portland Trail Blazers started this season very badly, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Western Conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 27 wins and 29 losses, in the eleventh second in the Western Conference. Last season they stayed out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on February 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where the Portland Trail Blazers lost 138-129 at the Moda Center, earning their twenty-ninth loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Tuesday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Moda Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Portland, Oregon. Since October 12, 1995, it has been the home of the Portland Trail Blazers, has a capacity of 19,980 spectators and cost 262 million dollars to build.
Portland Trail Blazers: Ibou Badji (out), Jerami Grant (out) and Justise Winslow (out).
Washington Wizards: Kyle Kuzma (out).