Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

Watch out for this Pistons player
Bojan Bogdanovic, forward. With 33 years old the player is one of the most experienced in the Pistons team, despite the bad season they have done, the player has had a good performance, currently averages 21.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists, against one of the best teams in the East Detroit should give their best game.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Malcom Brogdon, point guard. With the loss of two pillars of the Celtics due to injury, it is the experienced Brogdon who is responsible for making the Celtics win, the player is very reliable and has certainly been a key part of the last two seasons, currently averages: 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, the matchup against Pistons could be his best night.
Malcolm showing some bounce 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/IWFopxBcQe— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 9, 2023
Pistons All-Star Team
Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic, Stewart.
Celtics All-Star Team
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
Face to face
Last season Pistons and Cetics had a four-game series, Boston were the winners by taking the series 3-1, for this season they have already faced each other three times and Celtics have won those three duels, now in the fourth game Pistons must try not to be swept, but it looks difficult because of the current level of Celtics.
Celtics think big
Boston Celtics is delivering a great season with the only goal of playing the finals again and this time lift the championship trophy, Celtics do not want to reach the finals again and arrive with a very low level to compete, Boston wants to return to be the top winner of the NBA and are striving for that, the team maintains a very competitive roster and although it is rumored that they sought Durant, Celtics can compete perfectly as it is and is a great candidate to win the title, currently Celtics leads the East with a record of 41-16, Boston accumulate four wins and could reach five if they can beat Bucks on Tuesday night, prior to the All Star Game Celtics want to add as many wins as possible, we will see if he gives rest to his players or will continue with the star quintet.
Pistons can't find their way
Detroit Pistons can not get out of the bad moment it is going through in the NBA, the team no longer has the style that once made it cover the covers and take championships, the team seems to be doomed to occupy the last place in the Eastern Conference, a position that all indications are that they will repeat this season, currently has a record of 15-43, only Rockets has a worse record than this team, a new season without qualifying is imminent, Pistons has problems both at home and away, that explains their bad record, Pistons has to focus on the future and for the moment they only have to develop players to be able to compete in future years, the team will arrive to the match against Celtics with a loss against Raptors, in the trip to Boston they arrive as victims and they hope not to take such a negative result.
Uneven duel in the East
The leader will face the bottom of the Eastern Conference in a duel where nothing can be ruled out, after half of the season, getting victories is increasingly complicated, some teams already know their fate and others are struggling to achieve their goals, on this occasion the Pistons vs Celtics will be a duel full of emotions in search of victory, both are looking to win and will do everything possible to stay that victory.
