San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

Follow here San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets of February 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest San Antonio Spurs lineup
The last five of San Antonio Spurs:
Jeremy Sochan, Zach Collins, Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham, and Keita Bates-Diop.
Latest Charlotte Hornets lineup
The last five of Charlotte Hornets:
P.J. Washington, LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and Mark Williams.
San Antonio Spurs Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First, point guard Keldon Johnson (#3), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is center Zach Collins (#23), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best centers in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, point guard Tre Jones (#33) who had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.
San Antonio Spurs in the tournament
The San Antonio team started the new tournament badly, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Western Conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 season, with 14 wins and 44 losses, they are in fourteenth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on February 13 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the San Antonio Spurs lost 117-109 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, earning another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Charlotte Hornets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Terry Rozier (#3), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his seventh year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Mark Williams (#5) who this season has managed to average 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard LaMelo Ball (#1) will be key to assisting, last season he helped the team a lot and this season he has averaged 23.7 points, 6 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
Charlotte Hornets in the tournament
The Charlotte Hornets started the tournament very badly by losing most of their games of the season, this year they are again a team that competes in the eastern conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 16 wins and 43 losses, they are in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on February 13 against the Atlanta Hawks, where the Charlotte Hornets won 144-138 at the Spectrum Center and thus secured another victory in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Wednesday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Spectrum Center will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina. It cost 260 million dollars to build it, it is the home of the Charlotte Hornets. Its opening was on October 21, 2005 and it has a capacity of 19,000 spectators.