Minnesota Timberwolves vs Washington Wizards LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

4:00 PM

Where and how to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves-Washington Wizards game on TV and in real time?

Minnesota Timberwolves-Washington Wizards

NBA East-West Conference round

Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Target Center Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Broadcast: NBA League Pass

3:55 PM

When is the Minnesota Timberwolves-Washington Wizards game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Minnesota Timberwolves x Washington Wizards will start at 8 pm (ET), being played at Target Center Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota, valid for the NBA round. The duel will be broadcast by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
3:50 PM

Record:

In total, the teams have met on 64 occasions in the NBAWashington has won 38 meetings and lost 26 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The most recent matchup ended with the Washington Wizards winning 142-127 on November 28, 2022. It is worth paying attention to the fact that all of the last six duels have ended in favor of the Washington Wizards.
3:45 PM

How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

3:40 PM

Washington Wizards

Tenth in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards also come from a win in the NBA regular season, to the Trail Blazers. The Washington Wizards, in 57 games, have won 27 times and lost another 30.
3:35 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in eighth place in the Western Conference. The team comes into the match with a positive streak: the team won the last match they played, against the Dallas Mavericks. The Timberwolves have 31 wins and 29 losses from 60 matches played.
Foto: Minnesota Timberwolves

 

3:30 PM

NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending champions of the league is the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

3:25 PM

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

3:20 PM

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards is valid for the NBA Eastern vs. Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The game pits the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Washington Wizards at 9 pm (ET) at Target Center Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

3:15 PM

Welcome and welcome to the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Washington Wizards game live

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA match between Minnesota Timberwolves vs Washington Wizards. Both teams face each other in a match valid for the NBA East-West conference. On one side, the Washington Wizards have an underwhelming campaign in the East, being the current tenth place, with a total of 27 wins and 30 losses. The team is behind the Celtics, Bucks, 76ers, Cavaliers, Nets, Heat, Knicks, Hawks and Raptors in the conference and still nurtures a slim chance of making the playoffs. On the other hand, the Timberwolves have a regular season and are eighth in the Western Conference, and still have a chance to go to the playoffs. The team has a regular season with 31 wins and 29 losses. The match is scheduled to take place at 9 pm ET, at Target Center Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Follow everything from the duel between the Eastern vs Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
