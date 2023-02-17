Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls live, as well as the latest information from the United Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Bulls player
Zach LaVine, shooting guard. One of the best Bulls players, along with DeRozan and Vucevic have formed one of the best tridents in the NBA, LaVine, is the second best scorer of Bulls and currently averages: 23.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists, the team needs positive results and this player will be key to achieve it.
Watch out for this Bucks player
Giannis Antetokounpo, power forward. Practically in the best moment of his career, the Bucks player is causing the team to have more and more reach worldwide, it is not surprising his last championship and no doubt the player wants one more ring, Giannis numbers are: 32.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists, no doubt a great contender for MVP and will be present at the All-Star Game.
Stay Fr34ky. pic.twitter.com/vBB2dSw34y— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 15, 2023
Bulls All-Star Team
Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
Bucks All-Star Team
Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez.
Face to face
Last season Bucks and Bulls played a four-game series which was won by the Milwaukee team by winning all four games, this season they have already met twice and have been victories for Bulls, now in the third duel is very important, as Bucks maintains a long winning streak and will not want to lose it.
Bulls fail to achieve a good position
Chicago Bulls wanted to start being a regular in Playoffs, however it seems that the team is not yet ready for that and is returning to its recent reality, although there is a lot of quality in the team, they have not been able to stay at the optimum level, last season they managed to get right into the Playoffs, but their adventure ended soon when facing a team with a higher hierarchy, For the new season the team started with slow pace and it seems that they are still the same, Chicago has had an irregularity where they are not able to get consecutive wins, they are currently ranked eleventh in the Eastern Conference with a record of 26-31, their last game was against Magic in which they got a 91-10 loss, prior to the duel against Bucks, Bulls will face Pacers in an intense duel, so they have a lot of work to do this week.
Bucks continues at a high level
Milwaukee Bucks have in mind to get a new championship to renew the most recent achieved in 2021, the team is being noticed thanks to the great level they have every time they go out to the court and is already a favorite to reach the finals, part of the great moment that Milwaukee is going through, is thanks to its great star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the player already knows what it is to be MVP on consecutive occasions, His current level is leading the team to the top of the conference and together with his teammates Bucks looks more and more solid to have a great Playoffs, currently Bucks is located in the second place of the conference keeping a 40-17 record, the team maintains a great streak of 11 consecutive victories, also their last victory was against the leader Celtics, that victory gives them the opportunity to reach the first place soon.
Crucial duel in the East
Bucks and Bulls are two very popular teams in the NBA, one for its history and the other for what it is doing recently, the NBA will face them in what will be a crucial duel for their short-term aspirations, one of them is looking for the leadership of the conference while the other wants to have a place in the Play-In, no doubt they will leave everything to get the victory.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the United Center at 7:30 pm ET.