Resume and Highlights: Team LeBron 175-184 Team Giannis in NBA All-Star Game 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Resume
Thanks
Thank you for following Team LeBron vs Team Giannis, corresponding to the NBA All-Star Game, tonight LeBron loses for the first time in a game like this. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you do not miss the resumption of the NBA regular season.
Final
Team Giannis takes the win.
4Q 01:31
Brown adds up.
4Q 01:32
Brown scores.
4Q 01:33
Brown adds up.
4Q 01:34
Irving scores.
4Q 01:35
Mitchell scores.
4Q 01:36
Haliburton scores.
4Q 01:36
Halliburton adds.
4Q 01:37
Embiid scores.
4Q
The fourth period begins.
3Q 0.0
The third period ends.
3Q 55.1
Brown scores.
3Q 01:15
Lillard scores.
3Q 01:37
Brown scores.
3Q 02:33
Tatum adds up.
3Q 03:29
Brown adds up.
3Q 03:46
Tatum scores.
3Q 04:43
Embiid adds.
3Q 05:15
Tatum scores.
3Q 05:47
Embiid scores three-pointer.
3Q 06:47
Lillard scores.
3Q 07:03
Irving adds triple.
3Q 07:24
Embiid scores.
3Q 07:57
Mitchell scores a three-pointer.
3Q 09:04
Tatum again adds up.
3Q 09:47
Tatum adds triple.
3Q 10:40
Mitchell scores a three-pointer.
3Q 11:36
Embiid adds for Team James.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 0.0
The second period ends.
2Q 7.1
Tatum scores.
2Q 01:12
Irving scores.
2Q 02:36
Embiid scores.
2Q 03:01
Mitchell scores a three-pointer.
2Q 03:44
Embiid scores.
2Q 04:20
Haliburton adds up.
2Q 05:02
Tatum scores.
2Q 05:51
Sabonis scores.
2Q 06:59
Alexander scores.
2Q 08:44
Sabonis adds up for Giannis.
2Q 10:02
Siakam scores for Team Giannis.
2Q 10:59
Brown scores a triple.
2Q 11:41
Siakam scores.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 0.0
The first period ends.
1Q 27.1
Holiday scores a three-pointer.
1Q 48.2
Siakam adds.
1Q 02:13
Siakam scores.
1Q 02:42
George adds up.
1Q 03:19
Brown scores a triple.
1Q 04:30
Tatum adds up for Giannis.
1Q 05:20
Doncic scores for Team LeBron.
1Q 05:48
Lilard scores a triple.
1Q 06:20
Irving adds triple.
1Q 06:48
Morant scores for Team Giannis.
1Q 07:29
Tatum scores for Team Giannis.
1Q 08:27
Embiid adds for Team LeBron.
1Q 09:23
Mitchell scores for Team Giannis.
1Q 10:05
Irving scores for Team LeBron.
1Q 11:27
James shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 11:45
Giannis scores two points and leaves the court.
1Q 12:00
Start the game.
Se preparan
The players are warming up.
Fourth selection
DeRozan with Giannis while Haliburton goes with James.
Third selection
Alexander for Giannis, George goes with James.
Second selection
Holiday second pick for Giannis and Ingram for James.
Selections begin
Lillard was Giannis' first selection in the reserves while James went for Edwards.
Giannis is ready
This is how the captain of the East is doing:
"I got 7 of these... LeBron has 19."— NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023
Tonight's 2 captains 👀#NBAAllStarDraft presented by Jordan Brand
📺: Live on TNT at 7:30pm/et pic.twitter.com/VATQ5vReHC
James is already preparing
That's the mood in the Western dressing room:
Captain LeBron says what's up to the West 🤝#NBAAllStarDraft presented by Jordan Brand— NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023
📺: Live on TNT at 7:30pm/et pic.twitter.com/lLfCBYdrkT
Favorite team
Everything will depend on which players are available in each team, but without a doubt among the selected players, Team Giannis players stand out the most, since they have Doncic, Giannis and Morant, three fundamental players for their teams.
The stars are already at the site
Así llegaron los jugadores:
The stars have arrived ⭐@MichelobULTRA #UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/hOhmycelIz— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 19, 2023
The duel of three-pointers
Lillard took the three-point contest by beating Hield and Halliburton, these three made it to the final round and it was the Blazers player who took the win in a great show.
Mac McCloung king of diving
The diving contest had little participation from the stars, however the show was not lacking in excitement, the 76ers player took the trophy after having a great participation with 3 perfect scores in 4 attempts.
Remembering the last duel
Team LeBron was the last winner of the All-Star Game, the game had a lot of action and prior to the game there was a lot of controversy, in the end everything turned out well and Curry in a great night turned out to be the MVP.
We continue
Thank you for following the All-Star Game, tonight we expect a great show with all the NBA stars gathered together in search of victory. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the game starts.
Stay tuned for a live coverage of Team LeBron vs Team Giannis
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Team LeBron vs Team Giannis live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Team LeBron vs Team Giannis live online
The match will be televised on ESPN.
Team LeBron vs Team Giannis can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
Team LeBron vs Team Giannis can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Possible MVP of the Giannis team
Giannis is having a great season leading his team to the first places, that's why he has been chosen to lead the East team, but he will have Doncic as his teammate, a very determinant player who stands out for scoring points, between these two could be the winner of the MVP, as long as they put on a show.
Possible MVP of the LeBron team
LeBron James is going through a very good personal moment, however he has not been able to lead the Lakers to the Playoffs, in this duel he can shake off the pressure and renew himself when the season resumes, and with the record of points in his possession, he will surely look for a new record to surpass.
It all started with a hoop & a kid from Akron.#ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/vD513PBEOm— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 10, 2023
Team Giannis starting five
Giannis, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant y Lauri Markkanen.
Team LeBron starting lineup
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum y Joel Embiid.
Face to face
Last year LeBron James won the All-Star, but the most remarkable thing is that it was with a very experienced team, Curry ended up being the MVP and that was enough to motivate him near the end of the season, for this Sunday's game there is much expectation, although last year's celebration was emotional, this time it will be full of spectacle.
Team Giannis
The Eastern Conference will be well commanded with Giannis, the season in the East has been very fought and Giannis and Tatum are fighting for the first place in the conference, not for nothing were chosen to confirm the first five players, Giannis now has a big job to do this Sunday, it is clear that they will go for the victory, to achieve the triumph the team is made up of Doncic, Jokic, Morant, Markkanen, this team for what they have done in the season is emerging as the favorite to take the game, but they should not be confident, these duels are a party, but the players will give a great show, that is guaranteed, the East has an outstanding debt and will seek to take the game and the All-star MVP, Doncic and Giannis have had great games with outrageous numbers and that is a plus.
Team LeBron
The now NBA's leading scorer will lead again the Western Conference team, in a season where the competition is at the limit, many players have decided not to be present in this great show, the players to choose as the starters are Irving, Mitchell, Tatum and Embiid from the Western Conference, Curry and Durant will not be in the big night because they could not recover from their injuries, a great loss the loss of Curry, since the previous year he won the MVP of the game, Anthony Edwards and De'Aaron Fox, replace the Warriors and Suns players, the game promises to be very entertaining, although there are doubts about the state of LeBron, also the rival comes out as a favorite.
The great NBA party is back
The three days of celebration in the NBA are back, the All-Star weekend has finally arrived and after multiple star-studded events, it's time for the great duel that brings together the best players of each conference, the record man LeBron James will face the man who is breaking records game by game, Giannis Antetokounpo, a historic player against one of the best who seeks to become a legend.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Team LeBron vs Team Giannis, corresponding to the NBA All Star-Game 2023. The game will take place at the Vivint Smart Home Arena at 8:00 pm ET.