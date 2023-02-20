Resume and Highlights: Team LeBron 175-184 Team Giannis in NBA All-Star Game 2023
11:12 PM2 days ago

Resume

11:00 PM2 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following Team LeBron vs Team Giannis, corresponding to the NBA All-Star Game, tonight LeBron loses for the first time in a game like this.
10:55 PM2 days ago

Final

Team Giannis takes the win.
10:54 PM2 days ago

4Q 01:31

Brown adds up.
10:52 PM2 days ago

4Q 01:32

Brown scores.
10:51 PM2 days ago

4Q 01:33

Brown adds up.
10:49 PM2 days ago

4Q 01:34

Irving scores.
10:48 PM2 days ago

4Q 01:35

Mitchell scores.
10:48 PM2 days ago

4Q 01:36

Haliburton scores.
10:47 PM2 days ago

4Q 01:36

Halliburton adds.
10:46 PM2 days ago

4Q 01:37

Embiid scores.
10:45 PM2 days ago

4Q

The fourth period begins.
10:40 PM2 days ago

3Q 0.0

The third period ends.
10:39 PM2 days ago

3Q 55.1

Brown scores.
10:38 PM2 days ago

3Q 01:15

Lillard scores.
10:37 PM2 days ago

3Q 01:37

Brown scores.
10:36 PM2 days ago

3Q 02:33

Tatum adds up.
10:35 PM2 days ago

3Q 03:29

Brown adds up.
10:30 PM2 days ago

3Q 03:46

Tatum scores.
10:30 PM2 days ago

3Q 04:43

Embiid adds.
10:29 PM2 days ago

3Q 05:15

Tatum scores.
10:28 PM2 days ago

3Q 05:47

Embiid scores three-pointer.
10:28 PM2 days ago

3Q 06:47

Lillard scores.
10:23 PM2 days ago

3Q 07:03

Irving adds triple.
10:22 PM2 days ago

3Q 07:24

Embiid scores.
10:22 PM2 days ago

3Q 07:57

Mitchell scores a three-pointer.
10:21 PM2 days ago

3Q 09:04

Tatum again adds up.
10:20 PM2 days ago

3Q 09:47

Tatum adds triple.
10:19 PM2 days ago

3Q 10:40

Mitchell scores a three-pointer.
10:18 PM2 days ago

3Q 11:36

Embiid adds for Team James.
10:17 PM2 days ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
9:36 PM2 days ago

2Q 0.0

The second period ends.
9:36 PM2 days ago

2Q 7.1

Tatum scores.
9:35 PM2 days ago

2Q 01:12

Irving scores.
9:28 PM2 days ago

2Q 02:36

Embiid scores.
9:27 PM2 days ago

2Q 03:01

Mitchell scores a three-pointer.
9:27 PM2 days ago

2Q 03:44

Embiid scores.
9:26 PM2 days ago

2Q 04:20

Haliburton adds up.
9:25 PM2 days ago

2Q 05:02

Tatum scores.
9:20 PM2 days ago

2Q 05:51

Sabonis scores.
9:19 PM2 days ago

2Q 06:59

Alexander scores.
9:17 PM2 days ago

2Q 08:44

Sabonis adds up for Giannis.
9:16 PM2 days ago

2Q 10:02

Siakam scores for Team Giannis.
9:14 PM2 days ago

2Q 10:59

Brown scores a triple.
9:14 PM2 days ago

2Q 11:41

Siakam scores.
9:13 PM2 days ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
9:08 PM2 days ago

1Q 0.0

The first period ends.
9:08 PM2 days ago

1Q 27.1

Holiday scores a three-pointer.
9:07 PM2 days ago

1Q 48.2

Siakam adds.
9:06 PM2 days ago

1Q 02:13

Siakam scores.
9:00 PM2 days ago

1Q 02:42

George adds up.
9:00 PM2 days ago

1Q 03:19

Brown scores a triple.
8:58 PM2 days ago

1Q 04:30

Tatum adds up for Giannis.
8:57 PM2 days ago

1Q 05:20

Doncic scores for Team LeBron.
8:56 PM2 days ago

1Q 05:48

Lilard scores a triple.
8:56 PM2 days ago

1Q 06:20

Irving adds triple.
8:51 PM2 days ago

1Q 06:48

Morant scores for Team Giannis.
8:50 PM2 days ago

1Q 07:29

Tatum scores for Team Giannis.
8:48 PM2 days ago

1Q 08:27

Embiid adds for Team LeBron.
8:48 PM2 days ago

1Q 09:23

Mitchell scores for Team Giannis.
8:47 PM2 days ago

1Q 10:05

Irving scores for Team LeBron.
8:46 PM2 days ago

1Q 11:27

James shoots and scores a triple.
8:46 PM2 days ago

1Q 11:45

Giannis scores two points and leaves the court.
8:45 PM2 days ago

1Q 12:00

Start the game.
8:35 PM2 days ago

Se preparan

The players are warming up.
7:56 PM2 days ago

Fourth selection

DeRozan with Giannis while Haliburton goes with James.
7:54 PM2 days ago

Third selection

Alexander for Giannis, George goes with James.
7:53 PM2 days ago

Second selection

Holiday second pick for Giannis and Ingram for James.
7:52 PM2 days ago

Selections begin

Lillard was Giannis' first selection in the reserves while James went for Edwards.
7:50 PM2 days ago

Giannis is ready

This is how the captain of the East is doing:
7:45 PM2 days ago

James is already preparing

That's the mood in the Western dressing room:
7:40 PM2 days ago

Favorite team

Everything will depend on which players are available in each team, but without a doubt among the selected players, Team Giannis players stand out the most, since they have Doncic, Giannis and Morant, three fundamental players for their teams.
7:35 PM2 days ago

The stars are already at the site

Así llegaron los jugadores:
7:30 PM2 days ago

The duel of three-pointers

Lillard took the three-point contest by beating Hield and Halliburton, these three made it to the final round and it was the Blazers player who took the win in a great show.
7:25 PM2 days ago

Mac McCloung king of diving

The diving contest had little participation from the stars, however the show was not lacking in excitement, the 76ers player took the trophy after having a great participation with 3 perfect scores in 4 attempts.
7:20 PM2 days ago

Remembering the last duel

Team LeBron was the last winner of the All-Star Game, the game had a lot of action and prior to the game there was a lot of controversy, in the end everything turned out well and Curry in a great night turned out to be the MVP.
7:15 PM3 days ago

We continue

Thank you for following the All-Star Game, tonight we expect a great show with all the NBA stars gathered together in search of victory. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the game starts.
7:10 PM3 days ago

Stay tuned for a live coverage of Team LeBron vs Team Giannis

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Team LeBron vs Team Giannis live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:05 PM3 days ago

Where and how to watch Team LeBron vs Team Giannis live online

The match will be televised on ESPN.

Team LeBron vs Team Giannis can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

7:00 PM3 days ago

Possible MVP of the Giannis team

Giannis is having a great season leading his team to the first places, that's why he has been chosen to lead the East team, but he will have Doncic as his teammate, a very determinant player who stands out for scoring points, between these two could be the winner of the MVP, as long as they put on a show.
6:55 PM3 days ago

Possible MVP of the LeBron team

LeBron James is going through a very good personal moment, however he has not been able to lead the Lakers to the Playoffs, in this duel he can shake off the pressure and renew himself when the season resumes, and with the record of points in his possession, he will surely look for a new record to surpass.
6:50 PM3 days ago

Team Giannis starting five

Giannis, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant y Lauri Markkanen.
6:45 PM3 days ago

Team LeBron starting lineup

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum y Joel Embiid.
6:40 PM3 days ago

Face to face

Last year LeBron James won the All-Star, but the most remarkable thing is that it was with a very experienced team, Curry ended up being the MVP and that was enough to motivate him near the end of the season, for this Sunday's game there is much expectation, although last year's celebration was emotional, this time it will be full of spectacle.
6:35 PM3 days ago

Team Giannis

The Eastern Conference will be well commanded with Giannis, the season in the East has been very fought and Giannis and Tatum are fighting for the first place in the conference, not for nothing were chosen to confirm the first five players, Giannis now has a big job to do this Sunday, it is clear that they will go for the victory, to achieve the triumph the team is made up of Doncic, Jokic, Morant, Markkanen, this team for what they have done in the season is emerging as the favorite to take the game, but they should not be confident, these duels are a party, but the players will give a great show, that is guaranteed, the East has an outstanding debt and will seek to take the game and the All-star MVP, Doncic and Giannis have had great games with outrageous numbers and that is a plus.
6:30 PM3 days ago

Team LeBron

The now NBA's leading scorer will lead again the Western Conference team, in a season where the competition is at the limit, many players have decided not to be present in this great show, the players to choose as the starters are Irving, Mitchell, Tatum and Embiid from the Western Conference, Curry and Durant will not be in the big night because they could not recover from their injuries, a great loss the loss of Curry, since the previous year he won the MVP of the game, Anthony Edwards and De'Aaron Fox, replace the Warriors and Suns players, the game promises to be very entertaining, although there are doubts about the state of LeBron, also the rival comes out as a favorite.
James in celebration/Image: Lakers
James in celebration/Image: Lakers
6:25 PM3 days ago

The great NBA party is back

The three days of celebration in the NBA are back, the All-Star weekend has finally arrived and after multiple star-studded events, it's time for the great duel that brings together the best players of each conference, the record man LeBron James will face the man who is breaking records game by game, Giannis Antetokounpo, a historic player against one of the best who seeks to become a legend.
6:20 PM3 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Team LeBron vs Team Giannis, corresponding to the NBA All Star-Game 2023. The game will take place at the Vivint Smart Home Arena at 8:00 pm ET.
