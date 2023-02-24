Highlights: Nuggets 115-109 Cavaliers in NBA 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Game is Over
The game ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Denver Nuggets 115-109 Cleveland Cavaliers game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
4Q | 2:33
Lead of 8 for the Nuggets, time is running out and the visitors are close to victory.
4Q | 4:59
Denver dominance on the court and the clock begins to weigh against the locals.
From deep!
Michael Porter Jr. with the triple from the corner for the Nuggets to turn the game around:
MIKE pic.twitter.com/pFz4ukCMRM— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 24, 2023
3Q | 9:18
The Nuggets tie the game at 97 and force the time requested by the locals.
4Q | 12:00
The last quarter begins.
Bye to the third
Ends the third quarter with a 2 lead for the Cavs.
3Q | 1:39
The Nuggets push to the end and try to take the lead before the end of the game.
3Q | 5:17
Denver does not give up and seek to get closer on the scoreboard to tighten in the last quarter.
Strong one!
Evan Mobley with the spectacular dunk to keep the Cavs in front and dominate the third quarter:
ON. HIS. HEAD. 😳@evanmobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/eE7jp0DWtm— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 24, 2023
3Q | 8:37
Great restart for the Cavs who take the lead of 6 in the game.
3Q | 12:00
Start the third quarter.
Halftime
We go to halftime with a 1 advantage for the Cavs.
2Q | 2:56
Even duel on the court, the Cavs could turn it around before the break or send the game tied.
2Q | 6:17
The Cavaliers begin to match the game and get 1 point apart, the best second quarter for those from Cleveland.
2Q | 9:04
Great restart from the Cavs that put the game to a difference possession so that the game tightens.
2Q | 12:00
Start the second quarter.
End of the first
End the first quarter with a 5 lead for the Nuggets.
1Q | 2:21
Great game by Evan Mobley who, with 14 points, tries to get the Cavs into the game.
Fast break!
Great combination between Jokic and Jamal Murray to get the breaking points:
Jok with the baseball pass 💨 pic.twitter.com/aFE5ooy7j7— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 24, 2023
1Q | 5:52
The Nuggets begin to take the lead in the game and separate on the scoreboard.
1Q | 8:23
Strong start between both teams that try to get in front and prevail on the court.
1Q | 12:00
Tip off the game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Cavs lineup!
These are the 5 that the Cavs start for today's game:
Home starters! ✨— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 23, 2023
📺 #CavsNuggets on @BallySportsCLE at 7PM ET. pic.twitter.com/yDaXC8ehKo
Nuggets lineup!
These are the Nuggets' headlines for today's game:
Starting 🖐#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/gufilsMbYI— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 23, 2023
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Nuggets: Aaron Gordon
Cavs: Ricky Rubio
Referees
James Capers (#19), Tom Washington (#49) and Evan Scott (#78) are the refereeing third designated for the match between the Nuggets and Cavs, corresponding to the 2022-20223 NBA Regular Season.
The Cavs appeared!
The Cleveland team arrived at their stadium for this afternoon's game:
Popped out in style.@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/PdImArXe6p— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 23, 2023
Here are the Nuggets!
Those of Denver are already in the vicinity of Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for today's game:
We back#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/v3bdg0goyI— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 23, 2023
Last duel!
The last time the Nuggets and Cavs saw each other was in the 2021-2022 regular season when Cleveland's team was victorious and tied the series by a score of 124-106. Donovan Mitchell was the player of the game with 29 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the Nuggets vs. Cavs game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Nuggets vs Cavs live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Do not miss any detail of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Nuggets vs Cavs online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Nikola Jokic, a must see player!
The Denver center is the top figure of the Nuggets, he was named MVP of the regular season after the great campaign leading his team in the absence of players like Murray and Porter Jr. Now, it seems that the star of the Nuggets You will be able to have less pressure by being able to count on a full squad and you will have to gradually reduce your responsibilities with the support of the other figures on the team. Jokic will seek to take advantage of the renewed Nuggets roster and add his game to that of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Kantevious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon so that Denver returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within the Western Conference. What is most expected from the Nuggets star is a healthy season and the return of “PG-Jokic” to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Nuggets arrive?
The Nuggets start a new season after finishing the previous season in sixth place in the Western Conference, after a record of 48 wins and 34 losses. After 2 of his stars were out due to injuries and missed the entire season, Nikola Jokic took absolute command of the team and led it in all statistics. With the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the team made several interesting additions with the aim of fighting to be in the top 3 of the Western Conference, among these are Bruce Browm, DeAndre Jordan and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to give it a refreshed to various parts of the rotation. With the return of Murray and Porter Jr., the Nuggets hope to be a competitive team once again fighting for a spot in the NBA Playoffs. Everything will depend on the rhythm with which they return so that the pieces of the team fit together and, together with Jokic, they could be a difficult opponent in the Western Conference and could leave out some other favorite team.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The Cleveland forward is one of the team's new figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams from last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection to the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love will be critical to fulfilling Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
How does the Cavs get here?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting point guard and substitute, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they failed to make the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing in eighth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Jarret Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in the city of Cleveland will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 6:00 p.m.