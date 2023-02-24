Summary and baskets of Detroit Pistons 106-108 Orlando Magic in NBA
Photo: VAVEL

9:42 PM5 hours ago

9:37 PM5 hours ago

This basket has given the Orlando Magic the victory.

 

9:32 PM5 hours ago

Q4 00:00

Wendell Carter's buzzer-beating basket gives Orlando Magic the win
9:27 PM5 hours ago

Q4 00:09

James Wiseman's basket with nine seconds left and the Pistons get within one point;
9:22 PM5 hours ago

Q4 2:05

Markelle Fultz scores, Orlando Magic lead by three
9:17 PM6 hours ago

Q4 3:50

Paolo Banchero scores and Orlando Magic with a four-point lead 
9:12 PM6 hours ago

Q4 5:01

Dunk by Markelle Fultz for the Orlando Magic
9:07 PM6 hours ago

Q4 6:12

Killian Hayes scores both free throws and the Pistons get within one;
9:02 PM6 hours ago

Q4 7:14

Jalen Suggs' dunk and +3 for the Orlando Magic;
8:57 PM6 hours ago

Q4 9:40

James Wiseman's dunk and the Pistons only two points behind;
8:52 PM6 hours ago

Q4 11:38

Cole nthony's three-pointer starts the last quarter;
8:47 PM6 hours ago

Q3 00:00

We go to the last quarter with a one-point Orlando Magic lead.
 
8:42 PM6 hours ago

Q3 2:15

Isaiah Livers' three-pointer gives the Pistons a one-point lead;
8:37 PM6 hours ago

This was Markelle Fultz's steal and basket.

 

8:32 PM6 hours ago

Q3 3:36

Bojan Bogdanovic's three-pointer brings the Pistons within six points;
 
8:27 PM6 hours ago

Q3 5:54

Franz Wagner's layup and +8 for the Orlando Magic;
8:22 PM6 hours ago

Q3 6:35

Markelle Fultz basket and the Orlando Magic lead by seven points.
8:17 PM7 hours ago

Q3 7:40

Gary Harris' three-pointer that puts Magic with a two-point lead;
8:12 PM7 hours ago

Q3 8:39

Jalen Duren's dunk and the Pistons go up by one point;
8:07 PM7 hours ago

Q3 11:04

The third quarter started with a three-pointer by Markelle Fultz;
8:02 PM7 hours ago

Q2 00:00

Orlando Magic goes into the break with a one-point lead
7:57 PM7 hours ago

Q2 00:56

Paolo Banchero scores one of the two free throws
7:52 PM7 hours ago

Q2 3:08

Killian Haye scores and the Pistons take a three-point lead;
7:47 PM7 hours ago

Q2 4:38

Jaden Ivey's three-pointer and +3 lead for the Pistons;
7:42 PM7 hours ago

Q2 5:54

Paolo Banchero scores and the Orlando Magic get within three points;
7:37 PM7 hours ago

This has been Jaden Ivey's triple

 

7:32 PM7 hours ago

Q2 6:28

Hamidou Diallo  wins offensive rebound and scores, Magic call timeout
7:27 PM7 hours ago

Q2 8:52

Matte by Moritz Wagner
7:22 PM7 hours ago

Q2 9:59

Triple by Franz Wagner and for now the Orlando Magic with a one-point lead;
7:17 PM8 hours ago

Q2 10:54

Cory Joseph's three-pointer for the first basket of the second quarter;
7:12 PM8 hours ago

Q1 00:00

First quarter ends with a two-point lead for Orlando Magic
7:07 PM8 hours ago

Q1 00:49

Alec Burks' three-pointer that leaves the Pistons just one point behind;
7:02 PM8 hours ago

Q1 2:49

Triple by Jonathan Isaac and +5 for the Orlando Magic 
6:57 PM8 hours ago

Q1 4:11

Jonathan Isaac's three-pointer and a four-point lead for Orlando Magic;
6:52 PM8 hours ago

This has been Franz Wagner's triple

 

6:47 PM8 hours ago

Q1 6:57

Triple by Franz Wagner and now the Magic with a one-point lead
6:42 PM8 hours ago

Q1 7:36

Jaden Ivey's three-pointer and the Pistons up one;
6:37 PM8 hours ago

Q1 9:33

Killian Haye scores and the Pistons are only one point behind;
6:32 PM8 hours ago

Q1 11:07

Gary Harris makes the first three-pointer of the game and the first basket 
 
6:27 PM8 hours ago

All set

The players on the field finalize their preparations before the start of the game.
6:22 PM8 hours ago

Detroit Pistons Team

Bogdanovic, Duren, Hayes, Ivey and Stewart
Photo: Detroit Pistons
Photo: Detroit Pistons
6:17 PM9 hours ago

Watch out for this fact

The Detroit Pistons have lost four consecutive games away from home. They have won only three of their ten away games in 2023;
6:12 PM9 hours ago

Low

Detroit Pistons will be without five players, while two players are out for Orlando Magic
Photo: Detroit Pistons
Photo: Detroit Pistons
6:07 PM9 hours ago

Today's NBA games

A total of nine games are scheduled this Thursday in the NBA, these are the matches
Photo: NBA
Photo: NBA
6:02 PM9 hours ago

Orlando Magic roster

Fultz, Harris, Wagner, Banchero and Carter.
Photo: Orlando Magic
Photo: Orlando Magic
5:57 PM9 hours ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the game between Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the game can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
5:52 PM9 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic for the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming out of the Amway Center. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute online coverage.
5:47 PM9 hours ago

Where and how to watch Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.

5:42 PM9 hours ago

Watch out for this player on the Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero leads the team with 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per average this season. The 20-year-old Italian power forward was the most outstanding player in Orlando's last victory with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
5:37 PM9 hours ago

Watch out for this player on the Detroit Pistons.

Bojan Bogdanovic is the most outstanding player of this team with an average of 21.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He was the Pistons' leading scorer in their last game with 28 points, five rebounds and two assists, but it was not enough to prevent his team's loss to the Boston Celtics.
Photo: NBA
Photo: NBA
5:32 PM9 hours ago

How are the Orlando Magic coming along?

The Orlando Magic are coming off a 123-113 home loss to the Toronto Raptors and have won four of their last seven games. They are in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference with 24 wins and 35 losses, while they are fourth in the Southeast Division.
5:27 PM9 hours ago

How are the Detroit Pistons coming along?

The Detroit Pistons have two consecutive losses and have won only one game of the last six they have played and it happened in overtime against the San Antonio Spurs. They are in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 15 wins and 44 losses and also in last place in the Central Division.
5:22 PM9 hours ago

Background

This is the first time that Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic will meet this 2023. In the past 2022 they faced each other six times, five of them sold the Pistons while only one sold the Orlando Magic. The last meeting between these two teams was on December 29, 2022 in favor of the Detroit Pistons who won 121-101.
5:17 PM10 hours ago

Venue: The game will be played at the Amway Center, a stadium located in Orlando that was inaugurated in 2010 and has a capacity for 20,000 spectators.

Photo: Mapcarta
Photo: Mapcarta
5:12 PM10 hours ago

Preview of the match

Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic to square off in 2022-23 NBA regular season
 
5:07 PM10 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic in the NBA.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
 
