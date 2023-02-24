Highlights: Portland Trail Blazers 116-133 Sacramento Kings in NBA
Photo: Disclosure / Sacramento Kings

ADVERTISEMENT

12:21 AM2 hours ago

END OF TRANSMISSION

Thanks so much for following the Kings and Blazers on VAVEL. Have a great night everyone and see you next time.
12:21 AM2 hours ago

HOW WAS IT?

As the victory, the Kings reached 33 victories, while the Blazers lost for the 31st time.
12:18 AM3 hours ago

END OF THE GAME

Kings 133-116 Blazers.
12:12 AM3 hours ago

2'

The two teams with the reserves on the court.
12:09 AM3 hours ago

4'

Kings continues to score in the match and now has 22 points more.
12:06 AM3 hours ago

5'

Opening advantage! Kings with six straight points and opens 20 on the scoreboard and in the final stretch of the duel.
12:01 AM3 hours ago

7'

Blazers with a two ball to try to return to the confrontation.
12:01 AM3 hours ago

9'

Kins returned to the last period willing to close the match early, opening 16 points of advantage.
11:51 PM3 hours ago

END OF THE THIRD PERIOD

Kings 100-91 Blazers.
11:46 PM3 hours ago

1'

Blazers wake up in the final minutes and knock Kings' lead to six points. Little is the match's top scorer with 26.
11:45 PM3 hours ago

2'

The Kings lead remains 12 points in the final stretch of the third period.
11:34 PM3 hours ago

5'

Teams traded points and Kings remain eight point lead.
11:31 PM3 hours ago

8'

Blazers try to react in the game and Little with a three-ball, takes it down to six points.
11:30 PM3 hours ago

10'

Kings came back better for the second half and opened up more lead on the scoreboard, reaching 12 points.
11:05 PM4 hours ago

BREAK

Kings 66-57 Blazers.
11:02 PM4 hours ago

1'

AHEAD! Kings with eight straight points reaches 58 and takes the lead.
11:02 PM4 hours ago

3'

Blazers with five straight points, opens five more after the Kings draw again.
10:52 PM4 hours ago

5'

Blazers are back in front, after the Kings tie the duel.
10:45 PM4 hours ago

8'

Kings with eight straight points and touches the scoreboard, setting the game on fire.
10:44 PM4 hours ago

10'

The two teams exchanged points on the return of the second period.
10:35 PM4 hours ago

END OF FIRST PERIOD

Kings 29-37 Blazers.
10:33 PM4 hours ago

2'

Blazers with four straight points, reaching 33 and opening 14 on the scoreboard.
10:32 PM4 hours ago

4'

Teams exchange points at this time. Kings returned to the duel, but the Blazers still have an advantage.
10:21 PM5 hours ago

7'

Blazers started with everything, opening 19-4 in the duel.
10:19 PM5 hours ago

8'

Blazers with 11 points at the start of the duel and with nine more.
10:17 PM5 hours ago

10'

Blazers open with five straight points.
10:12 PM5 hours ago

GAME STARTED

It's NBA at VAVEL.
10:02 PM5 hours ago

Historic

In the last 20 games, the Blazers have won 12 times, while the Kings have won eight times.
9:06 PM6 hours ago

Portland Trail Blazers

PG - Damian Lillard
SF - Cam Raddish
SF - Anfernee Simons
PF - Jerami Grant
C - Jusuf Nurkic.
9:04 PM6 hours ago

Sacramento Kings

PG - De'Aaron Fox
SG - Kevin Huerter
SF - Keegan Murray
PF - Harrison Barnes
C - Domantas Sabonis.
6:00 PM9 hours ago

Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
5:55 PM9 hours ago

Look at him!

  the main name of the Sacramento Kings in the season. The point guard has an average of 24.8 points per game.
5:50 PM9 hours ago

Probable Sacramento Kings!

PG - De'Aaron Fox

SG - Kevin Huerter

SF - Keegan Murray

PF - Harrison Barnes

C - Domantas Sabonis.
5:45 PM9 hours ago

How do the Sacramento Kings arrive?

The Sacramento Kings have a positive season campaign with 32 wins and 25 losses. The team lost the last game, but occupies the third place in the Western Conference.
5:40 PM9 hours ago

Look at him!

  the main name of  Portland Trail Blazers in the season. The point guard has an average of 31.4 points per game.
5:35 PM9 hours ago

Likely Portland Trail Blazers!

PG - Damian Lillard

SF - Josh Hart

SF - Anfernee Simons

PF - Jerami Grant

C - Jusuf Nurkic.
5:30 PM9 hours ago

How do the Portland Trail Blazers arrive?

The Portland Trail Blazers have a negative season record. There are 30 defeats and 28 defeats. The team won the last game before the break for the week of the All-Star Game.
5:25 PM9 hours ago

NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors appear soon after with seven, where they got another dynasty in the league with Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokić is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

Photo: Disclosure/NBA
Photo: Disclosure/NBA
5:20 PM10 hours ago

The game will be played atGolden 1 Center

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings game will be played at Golden 1 Center, with a capacity of 17.608 people.
5:15 PM10 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA