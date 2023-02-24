Highlights: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jaz in NBA
Photo: NBA

11:46 PM3 hours ago

11:46 PM3 hours ago

ET - 0'

End of the game!
11:45 PM3 hours ago

ET - 4''

Lauri Markkanen hits 3 free throw points and turns the game over for the Utah Jazz.
11:44 PM3 hours ago

ET - 3'

Jordan Clarkson assists and Lauri Markkanen hits a 3-pointer and ties the match.
11:43 PM3 hours ago

ET - 4'

Luguentz Dort dé the assist and Jaylin Williams opens 3 points of advantage for OKC.
11:41 PM3 hours ago

ET - 5'

Overtime begins.
11:29 PM3 hours ago

Q4 - 0'

End of the game. We will have an extension!
11:29 PM3 hours ago

Q4 - 4'

Jordan Clarkson scores and ties the match.
11:28 PM3 hours ago

Q4 - 7'

Lauri Markkanen hits a 2-point basket and OKC's lead drops to 6 points.
11:26 PM3 hours ago

Q4 - 12'

The last quarter begins.
11:00 PM4 hours ago

Q3 - 0'

End of third quarter.
10:59 PM4 hours ago

Q3 - 1'

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hits free throw and OKC opens 9 points of lead.
10:58 PM4 hours ago

Q3 - 4'

Jordan Clarkson hits a 2-pointer and OKC's lead shrinks to two points.
10:56 PM4 hours ago

Q3 - 8'

Jalen William scores two points and OKC's lead increases to 8 points!
10:47 PM4 hours ago

Q3 - 12'

The third quarter begins.
10:15 PM5 hours ago

Q2 - 0'

End of the second quarter.
10:14 PM5 hours ago

Q2 - 1'

Walker Kessler hits a 2-pointer and the game is tied!
10:13 PM5 hours ago

Q2 - 8'

Turned! OKC takes the lead on the scoreboard! Dario Saric assists Josh Giddey to score 2 points.
10:10 PM5 hours ago

Q2 - 12'

Start the match.
9:58 PM5 hours ago

Q1 - 0'

End of the first quarter.
9:57 PM5 hours ago

Q1 - 2'

OKC comes close! Tre Mann assists and Kenrich Williams hits a two-pointer.
9:55 PM5 hours ago

Q1 - 7'

Utah opens 7 points of difference with an assist from Kelly Olynyk and a dunk from Talen Horton-Tucker.
9:51 PM5 hours ago

Q1 - 11'

Talen Horton-Tucker assists and Walker Kessler hits a 3-point shot. First starting points!
9:13 PM6 hours ago

Q1 - 12'

Start the match.
8:10 PM7 hours ago

8:08 PM7 hours ago

8:08 PM7 hours ago

5:00 PM10 hours ago

How and where to watch the OKC vs Jazz match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:55 PM10 hours ago

What time is OKC vs Jazz match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game OKC vs Jazz of 23th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

4:50 PM10 hours ago

Jazz

4:45 PM10 hours ago

Probable Utah Jazz!


PG - Mike Conley

SG - Malik Beasley

SF - Jordan Clarkson

PF - Lauri Markkanen

C - Walker Kessier.
4:40 PM10 hours ago

How does the Utah Jazz arrive?

The  Utah Jazz has a negative season campaign, with 30 losses and 29 wins. The team won the last duel and ended a possible negative streak.
4:35 PM10 hours ago

Key player - Oklahoma City Thunder

In Oklahoma City Thunder, the presence Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Houston Rockets. In the season he has an average of 30.8 points per game, achieved in 49 games played, where he has an average of 35.3 minutes played per game.
4:30 PM10 hours ago

Last starting five - Oklahoma City Thunder

2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

3- Josh Giddey

6- Jaylin Williams

8- Jalen Williams

21- Aaron Wiggins

4:25 PM10 hours ago

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma CIty Thunder are coming from being defeated by the Golden State Warriors and missed an important chance to increase their chances of getting closer to the rivals that also want to get into the playoffs.

In the last 10 games they have five wins and five ties, so they must win to try to make up ground.

They currently rank 13th in the Western Conference with a percentage of .471, after 25 wins and 28 losses.

4:20 PM11 hours ago

NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors appear soon after with seven, where they got another dynasty in the league with Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokić is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

4:15 PM11 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: OKC vs Jazz Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
