Resume and Highlights: Boston Celtics 142-138 Indiana Pacers in NBA 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Resume
Thanks
Thank you for following the Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers, tonight Celtics got a big win to keep the lead in the Eastern Conference. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you do not miss any detail of the NBA regular season.
TE 0.0
The game ends with a win for the Celtics.
TE 10.1
Tatum scores for Celtics.
TE 56.0
Tatum scores for Celtics.
TE 1:16
Haliburton scores for Pacers.
TE 1:27
Brown scores for Celtics.
TE 1:40
Nesmith scores for Pacers.
TE 3:11
Smart scores for Celtics.
TE 3:52
Smart adds for Celtics.
TE 4:19
Mathurin adds for Pacers.
TE 4:28
Smart scores for Celtics.
TE 4:45
Turner scores for Pacers.
TE 5:00
Overtime begins.
4Q 0.0
The game ends in a tie and we will have overtime.
4Q 02:02
Brown scores for Celtics.
4Q 02:26
Halliburton scores for Pacers.
4Q 03:11
Brogdon scores for Celtics.
4Q 04:24
Nesmith scores for Pacers.
4Q 05:09
Turner adds for Pacers.
4Q 05:35
Brown scores for Celtics.
4Q 05:49
Nesmith scores for Pacers.
4Q 06:34
Tatum scores a three-pointer.
4Q 07:15
Turner scores for Pacers.
4Q 08:55
Duarte adds for Pacers.
4Q 09:09
Hauser scores for Celtics.
4Q 10:01
Tatum scores for Celtics.
4Q 11:09
Tatum scores for Celtics.
4Q 12:00
The last period begins.
3Q 0.0
The third period ends.
3Q 1.0
White adds free throw.
3Q 03:51
White scores for Celtics.
3Q 04:19
Smart scores for Celtics.
3Q 05:09
Hield scores for Pacers.
3Q 06:10
Hield scores a three-pointer.
3Q 06:42
Brown adds for Celtics.
3Q 07:23
Tatum scores for Celtics.
3Q 08:13
Halliburton scores for Pacers.
3Q 08:50
Turner adds for Pacers.
3Q 09:06
Tatum adds for Celtics.
3Q 09:53
Hield scores for Pacers.
3Q 10:17
Halliburton scores for Pacers.
3Q 11:00
Tatum scores for Celtics.
3Q 11:37
Turner scores for Pacers.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 0.0
The second period ends.
2Q 27.1
Mathurin scores for Pacers.
2Q 01:23
Brown scores for Celtics.
2Q 01:52
Turner scores for Pacers.
2Q 03:39
Brogdon scores for Celtics.
2Q 04:47
Smart scores for Celtics.
2Q 05:33
Brogdon scores for Celtics.
2Q 06:17
Hauser scores for Celtics.
2Q 07:09
Mathurin scores for Pacers.
2Q 07:48
Brown scores.
2Q 08:29
Brogdon adds for Celtics
2Q 09:02
White scores for Celtics.
2Q 09:19
Mathurin adds for Pacers.
2Q 10:07
Nwora adds for Pacers.
2Q 10:24
White shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 11:21
Brown scores for Celtics.
2Q 11:47
McConell scores for Pacers.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 0.0
The first period ends.
1Q 59.1
Duarte scores for Pacers.
1Q 02:07
Brogdon scores three-pointer.
1Q 03:05
White scores for Celtics.
1Q 03:55
Theis scores for Pacers.
1Q 04:43
Tatum hits free throw.
1Q 05:23
White scores for Celtics.
1Q 06:00
Halliburton scores for Pacers.
1Q 06:37
Horford scores for Celtics.
1Q 07:12
Brown scores for Celtics.
1Q 07:38
Williams scores for Celtics.
1Q 08:51
Nesmith scores for Pacers.
1Q 09:05
Tatum scores three-pointer for Celtics.
1Q 09:54
Hield scores a three-pointer.
1Q 10:39
Turner shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 11:08
Williams scores for Celtics.
1Q 12:00
Start the game.
Pacers starting five
This is how the home team comes out:
first five on the floor.@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/U80gijYdYd— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 23, 2023
Celtics starting five
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Tonight's starting 5️⃣@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/NwMOz0PqBc— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 23, 2023
Tatum and another record
Jayson Tatum had an outstanding performance in the All-Star Game and this thanks to his 53 points that ended up giving him the MVP of the game, this adds to his great season that keeps Celtics as the leader of the conference.
Pacers already at home
Thus came the home team:
🔙 like we never left. pic.twitter.com/SIBJq3btLC— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 23, 2023
For the record
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is very close to tying Rik Smits' franchise record, the player is just 10 blocks away from tying for second place in blocks with 1,111.
Pacers for the win
Indiana Pacers will look to win the series against Celtics, this does not happen since the 2015-16 season, no doubt it is a very difficult task, but in the NBA anything can happen so there is a probability, although Celtics is in great momentum.
Halliburton in good shape
Tyrese Halliburton is doing well and has been rewarded with an invitation to the All-Star Game, the player is key for the Pacers and hopes to get the team into the playoffs.
We continue
Thank you for following the Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers game, this afternoon we are expecting a great duel with two very good teams from the Eastern Conference. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers
In a few moments we will share with you the Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Pacers player
Tyrese Halliburton, guard. A young player always wants to show his qualities in every court he steps on, this is the case of Halliburton, who being recovered will try to take his team to Playoffs, the challenge seems very complicated, but they need victories to keep dreaming and not repeat a season like the previous one, currently averages: 19.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 10.1 assists.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, small forward. One of the best players in the NBA, he is going through a great moment and is not only benefiting Celtics, on a personal level playing is achieving great things, one of them is his recent MVP award in the All-Star Game, his performances are getting better and better and currently averages: 30.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists, no doubt a determinant player will always be better to have him in your team.
Deuce wants next 👀 pic.twitter.com/epVDjw6Bf3— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 20, 2023
Pacers all-star roster
Haliburton, Hield, Duarte, Smith, Turner.
Celtics All-Star Team
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
Face to face
Last season Celtics and Pacers faced each other in a long four-game series, it was the Boston team that ended up taking the series by winning 3 games, for the current season they have faced each other once and it was a great victory for the Indiana team with a score of 117-112, on Thursday night they will seek to repeat the great feat.
Pacers still have a chance
Indiana Pacers need to give a better season to forget how disastrous was the previous one, the team besides not being able to qualify, accumulated 10 consecutive losses at the close of the regular season, reaching a Play-In spot would already be a win for the team and more in a very competitive conference, Pacers are currently out of any possibility by occupying the 12th position with a record of 26-34, In front of them is Chicago Bulls, a team with many stars that have not performed so far this season, but at any moment they could react and that would complicate everything for Pacers, the team needs to get wins as soon as possible and not depend on anyone to be in the next round, they recently beat Bulls and another win against Celtics would put them very close to a qualification.
Celtics to continue defending the site
Boston Celtics are clear that they can fight again for the NBA title and that is why their performance has been more than optimal during almost everything so far this season, Celtics know what were the causes of not having taken the championship and knowing that they have become a better team, Boston is looking to be the top winner of the NBA alone and certainly have everything to achieve it this season, the team keeps players in great level and although there were no big changes in the exchange period, Celtics should continue competing at a great level as it is, Celtics currently leads the East with a record of 42-17, Boston is about to be surpassed by Bucks who maintain a great streak of 12 consecutive victories, Celtics comes from a victory against Pistons and with this the victory is a must to stay in the lead.
Victory matters in this duel
The resumption of activities in the NBA comes this Thursday and will start with a great duel where the victory has more relevance, Celtics and Pacers will face each other in an interesting duel that can change their place in the table, on the one hand, the leadership is at stake and on the other the possibility of approaching the Play-In is also in the air, so it will certainly be one of the most attractive games this Thursday in the resumption of the regular season.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 18:00.