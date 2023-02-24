Highlights and Best Moments: Philadelphia 76ers 110-105 Memphis Grizzlies in NBA 2023
11:21 PM4 hours ago

Our coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season comes to an end.
11:20 PM4 hours ago

Highlights

10:15 PM5 hours ago

4° - 00:00

End of the match.
10:04 PM5 hours ago

4° - 00:39

Tobias Harris (76ers) scores three points with assist from P.J. Tucker.
10:03 PM5 hours ago

4° - 1:10

Xavier Tillman (Grizzlies) scores a free throw.
10:02 PM5 hours ago

4° - 1:24

James Harden (76ers) scores three points with assist from Tobias Harris.
10:01 PM5 hours ago

4° - 1:47

Jaren Jackson Jr (Grizzlies) scores two points.
10:01 PM5 hours ago

4° - 2:42

Jaren Jackson Jr (Grizzlies) scores two points assisted by Ja Morant.
9:57 PM5 hours ago

4° - 3:23

Xavier Tillman (Grizzlies) scores a free throw.
9:56 PM5 hours ago

4° - 4:28

Desmond Bane (Grizzlies) scores two points assisted by Xavier Tillman.
9:55 PM5 hours ago

4° - 5:16

Tobias Harris (76ers) scores two free throws.
9:47 PM5 hours ago

4° - 6:07

David Roddy (Grizzlies) scores two points assisted by Xavier Tillman.
9:46 PM5 hours ago

4° - 7:15

David Roddy (Grizzlies) scores two points assisted by Tyus Jones.
9:39 PM5 hours ago

4° - 8:06

Tyrese Maxey (76ers) scores two points with assist from James Harden.
9:39 PM5 hours ago

4° - 9:03

Desmond Bane (Grizzlies) scores two points assisted by Tyus Jones.
9:36 PM5 hours ago

4° - 11:06

Jaren Jackson Jr (Grizzlies) scores a free throw.
9:34 PM5 hours ago

4° - 11:47

David Roddy (Grizzlies) makes a three-pointer assisted by Tyus Jones.
9:26 PM5 hours ago

3° - 00:00

End of the third quarter.
9:25 PM5 hours ago

3° - 00:45

Tyrese Maxey (76ers) scores two points with assist from Joel Embiid.
9:24 PM5 hours ago

3° - 1:47

Jalen McDaniels (76ers) scores two points assisted by Tyrese Maxey.
9:19 PM6 hours ago

3° - 3:03

P.J. Tucker (76ers) scores three points with assist from Joel Embiid.
9:16 PM6 hours ago

3° - 4:18

Santi Aldama (Grizzlies) scores two points assisted by Ja Morant.
9:14 PM6 hours ago

3° - 4:56

Dillon Brooks (Grizzlies) scores two points assisted by Santi Aldama.
9:13 PM6 hours ago

3° - 6:13

Joel Embiid (76ers) scores two points.
9:09 PM6 hours ago

3° - 7:19

Ja Morant (Grizzlies) scores two points.
9:07 PM6 hours ago

3° - 9:33

James Harden (76ers) scores two shots.
8:57 PM6 hours ago

3° - 11:40

Joel Embiid (76ers) scores two free throws.
8:39 PM6 hours ago

2° - 00:00

End of the second quarter.
8:38 PM6 hours ago

2° - 00:57

Tobias Harris (76ers) scores three points with assist from James Harden.
8:37 PM6 hours ago

2° - 1:28

James Harden (76ers) scores three points with assist from Tobias Harris.
8:37 PM6 hours ago

2° - 2:36

Tyrese Maxey (76ers) scores two points with assist from Joel Embiid.
8:36 PM6 hours ago

2° - 3:28

Santi Aldama (Grizzlies) scores a free throw.
8:27 PM6 hours ago

2° - 5:58

Santi Aldama (Grizzlies) has a free kick.
8:21 PM6 hours ago

2° - 6:57

David Roddy (Grizzlies) scores two points assisted by Brandon Clarke.
8:20 PM7 hours ago

2° - 7:47

Jaren Jackson Jr (Grizzlies) scores two free throws.
8:18 PM7 hours ago

2° - 8:39

James Harden (76ers) scores three points with assist from Tyrese Maxey.
8:18 PM7 hours ago

2° - 9:46

Jaren Jackson (Grizzlies) scores two free throws.
8:16 PM7 hours ago

2° - 10:50

Tyrese Maxey (76ers) scores two points with assist from Jalen McDaniels.
8:14 PM7 hours ago

2° - 11:41

Georges Niang (76ers) scores two points assisted by Tyrese Maxey.
8:05 PM7 hours ago

1° - 00:00

End of the first quarter.
8:05 PM7 hours ago

1° - 00:59

Desmond Bane (Grizzlies) scores three points assisted by Tyus Jones.
8:04 PM7 hours ago

1° - 1:24

Xavier Tillman (Grizzlies) scores two points.
8:02 PM7 hours ago

1° - 2:06

Joel Embiid (76ers) scores a free throw.
7:58 PM7 hours ago

1° - 3:23

Joel Embiid (76ers) scores two free throws.
7:58 PM7 hours ago

1° - 4:12

Georges Niang (76ers) scores three points with assist from Shake Milton.
7:56 PM7 hours ago

1° - 5:03

Ja Morant (Grizzlies) scores a free throw.
7:55 PM7 hours ago

1° - 6:03

Desmond Bane (Grizzlies) scores two points assisted by Dillon Brooks.
7:53 PM7 hours ago

1° - 7:05

James Harden (76ers) scores two points with assist from Joel Embiid.
7:53 PM7 hours ago

1° - 8:02

Jaren Jackson Jr (Grizzlies) scores two free throws.
7:52 PM7 hours ago

1° - 9:09

Desmond Bane (Grizzlies) scores two points assisted by Dillon Brooks.
7:51 PM7 hours ago

1° - 10:03

Ja Morant (Grizzlies) scores two free throws.
7:51 PM7 hours ago

1° - 10:59

P.J. Tucker (76ers) makes a three-pointer assisted by De'Anthony Melton.
7:44 PM7 hours ago

Start of the match

Game on at the Wells Fargo Center!
7:28 PM7 hours ago

Starting five - Grizzlies

7:28 PM7 hours ago

Starting five - 76ers

7:15 PM8 hours ago

Arrival at the stadium - Grizzlies

7:13 PM8 hours ago

Arrival at the stadium - 76ers

7:11 PM8 hours ago

Referee assignments

Eric Lewis will be the Crew Chief, Brian Forte will be the Referee and Brett Nansel will be the Umpire.
7:08 PM8 hours ago

Injury report - Grizzlies

Memphis has a longer roster. They are missing five players: Steven Adams, Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia, Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Ziaire Williams.
7:06 PM8 hours ago

Injury report - 76ers

The locals have two confirmed losses in Louis King and Mac McClung, and Dewayne Dedmon is doubtful for today's game.
7:04 PM8 hours ago

45 minutes to go!

In 45 minutes the game will start at the Wells Fargo Center. The lineups will be confirmed in a few moments.
3:00 PM12 hours ago

Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies live game, as well as the latest information from the Wells Fargo Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:55 PM12 hours ago

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
 

2:50 PM12 hours ago

What time is the Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies game for NBA?

This is the start time for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies game on February 23, 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass

2:45 PM12 hours ago

Last meetings

Between April 2021 and December 2, 2021, the two teams met five times, of which the Grizzlies won four games and the other game was won by the Philadelphia 76ers.
2:40 PM12 hours ago

Key player - Grizzlies

Memphis has a giant crop of incredible players that has led them to achieve great results, among them, Ja Morant, the point guard who has 27.3 points per game, 6 rebounds and 8.4 assists.
2:35 PM12 hours ago

Key player - 76ers

Clearly the local team is living a great moment. This is not luck, it is a lot of teamwork and therefore, they have great results. One of the leaders of this great group is Joel Embiid, the 28-year-old 2.13 cm tall Cameroonian who averages 32.9 points per game, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
2:30 PM12 hours ago

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis is having an excellent moment. At this point in the season, they have played 57 games and are on an incredible streak, as they have 35 wins and 22 losses, accumulate a PCT of .614 and are second in the Western Conference and sixth in the league.
2:25 PM12 hours ago

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia is going through an incredible moment. They have played 57 games and the number of good results is very satisfactory, as they have 38 wins and 19 losses. They accumulate a PCT of 0.667 and that places them in the number three position in the Eastern Conference, completing the podium with the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. Meanwhile in the league, they are in the number four position.

 

2:20 PM13 hours ago

Stadium

The designated stadium for this game is the Wells Fargo Center which is located in the city of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. It is the official home of the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA, the Philadelphia Flyers of the NHL, Philadelphia Wings of the NLL and the Philadelphia Soul of the AFL. This pavilion was not always known as the Wells Fargo Center. Its inauguration was on August 31, 1996 and it was baptized with the name CoreStates Center. Two years later, in 1998, its name was changed to First Union Center. This name did not last long either. In 2003, five years later, it changed again and began to be called Wachovia Center. This name was the one that lasted the longest before the current one, since it was in force from 2003 to 2010. In this year, Wells Fargo acquired the rights to the name with which the facility is currently known. It was built on the same site as John F Kennedy Stadium and was financed by public and private companies from the city of Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania. The pavilion is not alone, as it is located in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex which is made up of Lincoln Financial Field, Citizens Bank Park and The Spectrum. It has hosted several WWE events, the 2002 NBA All-Star Game and the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. It has a capacity of 21,600 spectators for basketball and 19,519 for field hockey.

2:15 PM13 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphies Grizzlies Live Updates!

My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
 
