New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups in NBA (0-0)

The New York Knicks roster
Barrett, Brunson, Grimes, Randle and Robinson
Today's NBA games
These are the games to be played this February 25 in the NBA
There is also good news for the New York Knicks.
Mitchell Robinson will finally be available for today's game;
Bradley Beal finally available for the Washington Wizards
1 hour
In 1 hour the game between the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the game can be followed here on VAVEL
Stay tuned to follow the New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards corresponding to the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming out of the Capital One Arena.
Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Watch out for this player on the Washington Wizards.
Kristaps Porzingis averaged 22.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. The Latvian power forward managed to be the second most outstanding of his team with 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the last matchup against the Knicks that served to contribute to his team's victory.
Watch out for this player on the New York Knicks.
Julius Randle stands out for the Knicks with an average of 24.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. The 28-year-old American power forward was the game's second leading scorer with 25 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in his team's win over the Atlanta Hawks.
¿Cómo llegan los Washington Wizards?
They are coming off a 106-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last game and have won four of their last five games in a row. They are ninth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 28 wins and 30 losses and third in the Southeast Division;
How are the New York Knicks doing?
The New York Knicks have won three straight and have won five of their last six games and have not lost two in a row since February 1. They are currently in Playoff positions, sixth in the Eastern Conference with 33 wins and 27 losses, in fourth place in the Atlantic Division;
Background
They have already met twice this 2023 with a win for each. The last time they met was last January 19 in which the Washington Wizards won 105-116. However, of the last five times these two teams have met, four times the New York Knicks have won;
Venue: The game will be played at the Capital One Arena, located in Washington, D.C., which opened in 1997 and has a capacity of 20,356 spectators.
Preview of the match
New York Knicks and Washington Wizards to meet in 2022-23 NBA regular season
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards in NBA
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.