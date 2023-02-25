Heat vs Bucks: LIVE Stream and Score Updates in NBA 2023 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Heat dominates against Bucks
Miami Heat dominates in the history of games against Bucks, Miami has a record of 75-50 in regular season, in home games Miami has 41-21, away games 34-29.
A great duel
Miami Heat and Bucks need the victory, however Heat have the advantage in this series and in the previous season they tied their series, note that the home team has been victorious nine times.
Where and how to watch Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks online and live
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
Watch out for this Bucks player
Giannis Antetokounpo, power forward. Practically in the best moment of his career, the Bucks player is causing the team to have more and more reach worldwide, no wonder his last championship and no doubt the player wants one more ring, Giannis numbers are: 32.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists, no doubt a great contender for the MVP and was captain of the Giannis team in the All-Star Game.
Watch out for this Heat player
Jimmy Butler, small forward. The experienced 33-year-old player is still looking for an NBA championship, Heat has been close to the title and this season is retaking the level to qualify for the Playoffs, Butler is fundamental in the scheme and currently averages: 21.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists, no doubt in the closing of the season will be essential.
Part 2 of the season on deck… time to take it up a notch. pic.twitter.com/goBNgkeMPe— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 23, 2023
Heat all-star quintet
Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.
Bucks All-Star Team
Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez.
Face to face
Bucks and Heat for this season will play a four-game series, the series will conclude this Friday when the Bucks host the Heat, Miami has the advantage in the series having won the first two duels of the series, now Bucks need the victory to tie the series and increase their winning streak to 13, so we expect a great duel.
Bucks want first place
Milwaukee Bucks know that to aspire to the title they have to demonstrate their superiority to their conference, the team is doing a remarkable job and has shown that in the regular season their goal is the leadership of the conference, it is no secret that the great level of Giannis Antetokounpo has led the team to spend one of its best moments in its history, the recent title was the proof that they are to mark history and renew that championship could take them to another level, Bucks are currently in second place in the conference with a 41-17 record, the team maintains the winning streak now at 12 consecutive victories, Celtics are feeling the pressure of the team and a bad result can define the leadership of the season, the last victory of Bucks was against Bulls, now comes a schedule with complicated rivals and there they will show what they are made for.
Miami Heat wants to qualify directly
Miami Heat has improved after the bad start of the season and seems to be again at an optimal level to qualify for the Playoffs, clearly what was done last season was something extraordinary and even unexpected, as being leader of the Eastern Conference is very complicated, Miami has the players to compete with anyone, the team's main strength is playing at home, Currently they have a home record of 19-10, away from home they have suffered a little more without being an extremely negative record, they are currently ranked seventh in the East with a record of 32-27, the team faces Knicks and Nets, with possibilities of reaching them and behind the Heat, Hawks remain somewhat distant, the duel against Bucks is essential to avoid accumulating three consecutive defeats and break a long streak.
Rachas in play
All the NBA action continues and the decisive moment of the season arrives, with no more interruptions or changes, the teams must now focus on reaching the best final position for the end of the regular season, the duel between Bucks and Heat is very important because the streaks of both can change either for better or worse, both qualified to the next round are looking to improve their record to stay in the competition.
