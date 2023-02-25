Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns of February 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 4:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Phoenix Suns Last Lineup
The last five of Phoenix Suns:
Torrey Craig, Josh Okogie, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton.
Oklahoma City Thunder Last Lineup
Oklahoma City Thunder's Ultimate Five:
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusevski, Luguentz Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Josh Giddey.
Phoenix Suns Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Devin Booker (#1), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his second year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Deandre Ayton (#22) who this season has managed to average 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Chris Paul (#3) will be key to assisting, he had a very good tournament last season and this would be his third year in the league, he has averaged 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
Phoenix Suns in the tournament
The Phoenix Suns had a good start to the season, with 32 wins and 28 losses, establishing themselves in fifth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost the NBA finals, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on February 16 against the LA Clippers, where the Phoenix Suns lost 116-105 at the Footprint Center and that way they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
Oklahoma City Thunder Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (#2), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 31.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the power forward Luguentz Dort (#5) who this season has managed to average 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Josh Giddey (#3) will be key to assisting, he had a very good tournament last season and this would be his second year in the league, he has averaged 14.9 points, 7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
Oklahoma City Thunder in the tournament
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a bad start to the regular season, with 28 wins and 29 losses, establishing themselves in tenth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on February 15 against the Houston Rockets, where the Oklahoma City Thunder lost 133-96 at the Paycom Center to earn another tournament victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
The stadium
The Footprint Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Phoenix, Arizona. Since June 6, 1992, it has been the home of the Phoenix Suns, has a capacity of 18,422 spectators and cost 89 million dollars to build.