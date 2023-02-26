Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Score Updates (45-47)

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Q3 7:35
Alex Caruso scores to force the Wizards to stop the game
Q3 8:38
Zach LaVine's triple and +2 for the Chicago Bulls
Q3 9:57
Delon Wright's layup and the Wizards go up by two;
Q3 11:42
Zach LaVine scores the first basket after halftime
Q2 00:00
We go to the break with two points for the Chicago Bulls
Q2 00:38
Daniel Gafford wins the offensive rebound and scores
Q2 2:13
Zach LaVine scores and the Bulls go up by one point;
This is Kyle Kuzma's basket
Q2 4:05
Corey Kispert scores and the Wizards pull within one point;
Q2 6:26
Kyle Kuzma's basket to bring the Wizards within four points;
Q2 8:00
Score DeMar DeRoza and four more for the Chicago Bulls
Q2 9:14
Patrick Williams scores a three-pointer to stop the Wizards after a 0-7 second-quarter start
Q2 11:27
Patrick Williams scores the first basket of the second quarter
Q1 00:00
The first quarter ends with a two-point lead for the Wizards
Q1 1:53
Daniel Gafford s dunk and the Wizars take a four-point lead
Q1 3:14
Daniel Gafford's layup and +2 for the Wizards;
Here is Alex Caruso's dunk
Q1 4:52
Bradley Beal's three-pointer and the Wizards with a one-point lead;
Q1 6:23
Nikola Vucevic scores both free throws and the Bulls take a three-point lead.
Q1 7:21
Slam dunk by Nikola Vucevic
Q1 9:39
Delon Wright scores the first three-pointer of the game to put the Wizards up by three points
Q1 11:01
The first basket of the game goes to Zach LaVine.
All set
The players warm up before the start of the match.
Washington Wizards roster
Delon Wright
Bradley Beal
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Daniel Gafford
Chicago Bulls roster
Patrick Beverley, Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic
Watch out for this fact
Of the last six meetings between these two teams at the United Center, five of them have gone to the Chicago Bulls;
Today's NBA games
These are the games in the NBA this Sunday
Washington Wizards losses
Finally, Monte Morris will not be in the game against the Chicago Bulls.
1 hour
In 1 hour, the Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls game will start and you can follow the match in real time here on VAVEL
Stay tuned to follow Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls live on TV.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls corresponding to the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming out of the United Center. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls?
If you want to watch the Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls live on TV, your option is NBA TV.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls in NBA?
This is the kickoff time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 15:30 AM
Argentina: 15:30 AM
Bolivia: 15:30 AM
Brazil: 16:30 AM
Chile: 15:30 AM
Colombia: 14:30 AM
Ecuador: 14:30 AM
USA (ET): 15:30 AM
Spain: 21:30 PM
Mexico: 14:30 AM
Paraguay: 15:30 AM
Peru: 15:30 AM
Uruguay: 15:30 AM
Venezuela: 15:30 AM
England : 20.30 AM
Australia : 05:30 AM
India: 00:40 AM
Watch out for this player on the Chicago Bulls.
DeMar DeRozan is the Bulls' most outstanding player with 25.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists on average this season. The shooting guard had 17 points, 4 rebounds and four assists, contributing in his team's victory against the Brooklyn Nets.
Watch out for this player on the Washington Wizards.
Kristaps Porzingiis has averaged 22.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the 2022-23 season. The Latvian power forward was the best of his team in his last game where he had 23 points, six rebounds and three assists, although he could not avoid the loss against the New York Knicks.
How are the Chicago Bulls doing?
In their most recent game, they overwhelmed the Brooklyn Nets with a 131-87 victory. After this victory they cut a negative streak, as they had lost six consecutive games. They occupy the eleventh position in the Eastern Conference with 27 wins and 33 losses, while they are third in the Central Division;
How do the Washington Wizards
This team is coming off a loss in their last game against the New York Knicks, although they have won two of their last three games. They currently occupy the top spot in the Eastern Conference with 28 wins and 31 losses, and are third in the Southeast Division;
Background
Only once have these two teams met in 2023, it was last January 12 in which the Washington Wizards won by a close score of 100-97. However, the Chicago Bulls have won four of the last six meetings between these two teams;
Venue: The game will be played at the United Center, located in Chicago, which was inaugurated in 1994 and has a capacity of 23,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls will meet in the 2022/23 regular season.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls in the NBA
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.