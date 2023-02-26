Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Watch out for this player on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Donovan Mitchell, a 26-year-old shooting guard, is currently the eighth best scorer during the 2022-23 season with 27.2 points, 4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He will be looking to improve his stats from the last time he played against the Toronto Raptors, because his performance was quite discreet with 12 points, 5 rebounds and four assists.
Watch out for this player on the Toronto Raptors.
Pascal Siakam, power forward who has this season an average of 25'3 points, 7'7 rebounds and 6'1 assists. The Cameroonian player was already decisive in the last meeting against the Cleveland Cavaliers, being the most decisive player in his team's victory with 26 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists.
How are the Cleveland Cavaliers coming along?
They have three consecutive losses, the last one against the Atlanta Hawks. Although of the last ten games they have played, they have won seven of them. They are currently in Playoff positions in fourth place, after 38 wins and 25 losses, and only five wins behind the Boston Celtics, who lead the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, they are in second place in the Central Division.
How are the Toronto Raptors coming along?
The Toronto Raptors have won three in a row and have won six of their last seven games. They are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 29 wins and 31 losses, while they are in last place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 29 wins and 31 losses.
Background
This will be the first time that Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in 2023. Last year 2022 they met five times with a favorable balance for the Toronto Raptors who have won four times, while only one win for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Venue: The game will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, located in Cleveland, which was inaugurated in 1994 and has a capacity of 19432 spectators.
Preview of the match
Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers meet in the 2022/23 regular season matchup
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA
