New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
3:00 PM4 hours ago

Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans on TV and in real time?

New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Western Conference round

Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden Arena, New York

Webcast: NBA League Pass

2:55 PM4 hours ago

When is the New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between New York Knicks x New Orleans Pelicans will start at 8:30 pm (ET), being played at Madison Square Garden Arena in New York, valid for the NBA round. The duel will be broadcast by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
2:50 PM4 hours ago

Record:

In total, the teams have met on 41 occasions in the NBA. The New Orleans team has won 21 meetings, and lost another 20 to the New York Knicks. The most recent game ended in a 102-91 victory for the Pelicans on January 20, 2023. It is worth paying attention to the fact that of the last five duels, three ended in favor of the New York Knicks.
2:45 PM4 hours ago

How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season anxiously await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

2:40 PM4 hours ago

New Orleans Pelicans

Eighth in the Western Conference, the New Orleans Pelicans also come from 2 straight losses in the NBA regular season. The New Orleans Pelicans, in 60 games, have won 30 times and lost another 30.
2:35 PM4 hours ago

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The team comes into the game with a positive streak: the team won the last three duels they played, against the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz. The New York Knicks have 33 wins and 27 losses in 60 meetings.
2:30 PM4 hours ago

NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.
 

2:25 PM4 hours ago

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

2:20 PM4 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans is valid for the NBA Eastern vs. Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans kick off at 8:30 pm (ET) at Madison Square Garden Arena in New York City.

2:15 PM4 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans game live

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA match between New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans. Both teams face each other in a match valid for the Eastern vs. Western conference of the NBA. On one side, the New York Knicks have a good campaign in the Eastern conference, being the current sixth place, with 33 wins and 27 losses. The team is behind the Celtics, Bucks, 76ers, Cavaliers and Nets in the conference and should go to the playoffs. On the other hand, the New Orleans Pelicans live a similar phase and are placed 8th in the Western Conference, and should also go to the playoffs. The team has a regular season with 30 wins and 30 losses. The match is scheduled to take place at 9:30 pm (Brasília), at Madison Square Garden Arena, in New York. Follow everything from the duel between the Eastern vs Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
