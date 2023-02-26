Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and Lineups in NBA (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Here are the Pacers' headlines for tonight's game:
These are the 5 starting for the Magic for today's game:
The last time the Pacers and Magic saw each other was in this regular season when the Orlando team won with a score of 123 to 108. Paolo Banchero was the player of the game with 23 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
We're just under an hour before the Pacers vs. Magic game kicks off at the Amway Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight?
Stay with us to follow the Pacers vs. Magic live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
Where and how to see Pacers vs Magic online and live regular season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic game in several countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours in NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours in NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Paolo Banchero, a must see player!
Orlando's power wing is the new Magic promise and its first season in the NBA will begin with great reflectors being the Draft #1 pick. This ended the season as the offensive leader of the University of Duke as the best scorer with an average of 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Duke's star is back in the stub and will seek to take advantage of Orlando's youth to make a place in the initial quintet. Banchero's goal is to be one of the candidates for the Rookie prize of the year and shine in his first year dento de la NBA. Undoubtedly, the connection of the Ala-Pivot with Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony will be vital to generate victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting of the next campaign.
How does the Magic get here?
The Orlando begins a new season in complete renewal of the squad and being one of the youngest teams in the League. The Magic had a bad last season but was rewarded with the NBA Draft Pick #1, with this, the Orlando brought Paolo Banchero from the University of Duke. The Magic ended the season in the last place of the East Conference with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. The Jovén de Orland template is still in the process of reconstruction and hopes that with figures such as Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac can fight for a place in the play-in to show the progress of the template . Robin López's decline was one of the most anticipated for the team, but will give more possibility to players such as Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba in the center position. Those of Orlando continue in the search for their new franchise player and expect Banchero or Franz Wagner to become one of their greatest figures. Orlando's goal is to be an awkward team in the season and get surprising victories against more powerful rivals.
Tyrese Haliburton, a must see player!
The Indiana point guard march with a good pace with its record of 20.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game, becoming the leader of points and assists of the team. Tyrese is one of the most important pieces of the Pacers and, currently, is the maximum assistor of the league, which could take it to the star game. Since its arrival in last season, Halliburton has not disappointed and has taken the role of team leader and together with Buddy Hield and Myles Turner will seek to get into the Play-In the east conference. Halliburton has shown that it can be a large offensive orchestrator and many teams have shown interest in it, which could cause its transfer to a franchise that is fighting for the title.
How does the Pacers arrive?
Indiana's team is located in the tenth position of the East Conference and fighting for staying with one of the places to the play-in to fight to get into the playoffs. The team has failed to show a great level as past years but this has great players such as Tyrese Halliburton, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner, Jalen Smith and TJ McConnell. The project is in a renovation and it only remains to see what will happen to the Pacers, this season, its constant struggle with Chicago will be very interesting with the two teams trying to keep that position. The team has great talent but the results have been affected by the constant news of possible movements of its stars, being those of Tyrese Halliburton the most important, the starting escort is having a great year and, although it could be a great card of Change, the project is still standing and the Pacers are not expected to accept anything for it. At the moment these march in the tenth position of the East Conference with a record of 24 wins and 28 losses, so the hopes of going to the postseason are still firm and, unless something changes, we could see the Pacers in the Play-In.
Where's the game?
The Amway Center located in the city of Orlando will be the headquarters of this regular seasonal duel between two teams that seek to follow their NBA 2022-2023 campaign at their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
Welcome to the transmission of the Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic party, corresponding to the regular NBA season 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the Amway Center, at about 7 pm.