Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: LIVE Score Updates in NBA (0-0)

Referees
Battle for victory
A big game is coming up between these two teams from the eastern conference. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of the last game between these two teams.
Last showdown!
The last time these two teams met was on January 29, 2023 at the Spectrum Center, in that game the Charlotte Hornets won 122-117. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds that we hope will happen again today.
History between both teams
Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets met a total of 3 times during the 2022-2023 regular season, in which the Miami Heat won twice and the Charlotte Hornets once again.
Arrival Miami Heat
The Miami Heat are already in the stadium and ready for today's game.
Staying warm in Charlotte 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zegb2S1k8H— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 25, 2023
Welcome!
We are just under an hour before the game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets kicks off at the Spectrum Center. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Follow here Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets of February 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest Miami Heat lineup
The last five of Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Tyler Herro.
Latest Charlotte Hornets lineup
The last five of Charlotte Hornets:
P.J. Washington, LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and Mason Plumlee.
Miami Heat Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First power forward Jimmy Butler (#22), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his twelfth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 22.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Bam Adebayo (#13) who this season has managed to average 16.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Tyler Herro (#14) will be key to assisting, he had an excellent tournament last season and was recognized as the best sixth man and this season he has averaged 17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Miami Heat in the tournament
The Miami Heat have played very well this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had a regular start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 32 wins and 27 losses, they are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they were first place in the Eastern Conference and their goal this year is to return to first place in the conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on February 15 against the Brooklyn Nets, where the Miami Heat lost 116-105 at the Barclays Center and that way they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Charlotte Hornets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Terry Rozier (#3), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his seventh year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nick Richards (#4) who this season has managed to average 9.4 points, 9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard LaMelo Ball (#1) will be key to assisting, last season he helped the team a lot and this season he has averaged 23.7 points, 6 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
Charlotte Hornets in the tournament
The Charlotte Hornets started the tournament very badly by losing most of their games of the season, this year they are again a team that competes in the eastern conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 17 wins and 43 losses, they are in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on February 15 against the San Antonio Spurs, where the Charlotte Hornets won 120-110 at the Spectrum Center and thus secured another victory in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Spectrum Center will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina. It cost 260 million dollars to build it, it is the home of the Charlotte Hornets. Its opening was on October 21, 2005 and it has a capacity of 19,000 spectators.
Crew Chief: Eric Lewis (#42).
Referee: Sean Corbin (#33).
Referee: JT Orr (#72).
Play Center: Josh Tiven, Brett Nansel, Scott Twardoski, and Phenizee Ransom.