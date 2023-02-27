Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors live NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors live in the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming out of the Chase Center. Do not miss any detail of the game with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors online and live NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player on the Golden State Warriors.
The most outstanding player on this team in this 2022-23 is being Klay Thompson, the 33-year-old shooting guard who is averaging 21'4 points, 3'8 rebounds and 2'4 assists. He was the best of his team in the Warriors' win against the Houston Rockets in the most recent game, where Thompson had 42 points, 7 rebounds and an assist.
Watch out for this player on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Anthony Edwards, the 21-year-old guard has averaged 24.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season. This was the best of his team in the most recent game against the Charlotte Hornets with 29 points, 8 rebounds and five assists, however he did not avoid the defeat of his team.
How are the Golden State Warriors coming along?
The Warriors are coming off a win over the Houston Rockets at home and with this victory, they cut the negative streak after two consecutive losses. The Warriors have won only two of their last six games. They are currently eighth in the Western Conference with 30 wins and 30 losses and fourth in the Pacific Division;
How are the Minnesota Timberwolves doing?
They have two consecutive losses and have won only two of their last six games. They are ninth in the Western Conference with the same number of wins and losses, 31, and are in second place in the Northeast Division;
Background
The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors have only met once in this 2023 and it was last February 2 in an evenly matched game that was decided in overtime and went in favor of the Timberwolves. Also, the head-to-head record between these two teams is even, in the last 14 meetings, seven wins for the Timberwolves and seven for the Warriors;
Venue: The game will be played at the Chase Center, located in San Francisco, which opened in September 2019 and has a capacity for 1,064 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors will meet in the 2022-23 regular season game;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors in the NBA
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.