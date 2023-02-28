Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Pelicans player
CJ McCollum, shooting guard. With 31 years old the experienced player is being part of a very competitive team for bad fortune of the team things have not gone as expected and now his position is at risk, this player will be key to the team's recovery, his numbers in the season are: 21.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
Watch out for this Magic player
Paolo Banchero, the young talent of 20 years of age was drafted number one for Magic, the player joined a team full of young players, the player stands out for his creativity to generate offensive plays, his physique helps him a lot to compete, because when measuring 2.08 meters it is not easy to stand in front of him, the team has confidence in him and is part of the plan for the future, his numbers for the season are: 19.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
Pelicans All-Star Team
McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
Magic all-star quintet
Anthony, Suggs, Wagner, Banchero, Carter Jr.
Face to face
Pelicans has fallen drastically
Pelicans was doing outstanding seasons being a candidate for the title in recent years with the sole purpose of transcending in the NBA, the New Orleans team was having a great season, but something happened that after half of the season the team went from occupying the top positions to tear a place in the Play-In, certainly an inexplicable fall, Pelicans currently occupies the 10th position in the West with a record of 30-31, the team accumulates three consecutive losses and the Lakers are very close to them with a chance to steal the position, there are not many weeks left for Pelicans so they will have to improve if they want to be in the next round.
Magic still in trouble
The Orlando Magic has not been able to get out of the bottom of the conference as it has been doing in previous seasons, a great explanation is that this team is building a future project based on young players with projection, it seems that this formation of players will take time so that they can be prominent in the NBA, currently the team is located in the 13th position in the East with a record of 25-36, Their chances of transcending in the season are very reduced, since they have not been able to compete against the best, Magic as a visitor has a very negative record and as a local has been able to maintain, although it has a negative record, the team comes from a loss to Pacers with a score of 121-108, in recent weeks it has become common to get a win followed by a loss and so on, against Pelicans they have a great challenge.
Duel at the bottom between conferences
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Smoothie King Center at 8:00 pm ET.