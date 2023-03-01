Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

Tune in here Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors live game, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors of February 28th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM (March 1) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (March 1) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (March 1) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (March 1) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (March 1) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass

Key player - Golden State Warriors

In Golden State Warriors the presence of Klay Thompson stands out. The 33-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the season he has an average of 22.1 points per game, achieved in 49 games played, where he has an average of 32.7 minutes played per game.

Key player - Portland Trail Blazers

In Portland Trail Blazers the presence of Damian Lillard stands out. The 32-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Houston Rockets. In the season he has an average of 22.1 points per game, achieved in 49 games played, where he has an average of 32.7 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - Golden State Warriors

0- Donte DiVincenzo

00- Jonathan Kuminga

3- Jordan Poole

5- Kevon Looney

11- Klay Thompson

Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers

0- Damian Lillard

5- Cameron Reddish

9- Jerami Grant

22- Matisse Thybulle

24- Drew Eubanks

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a win in their most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and have two consecutive victories. Although the season has not been excellent for the numbers they should have being the current champions, they are still in the fight for a place in the playoffs and to avoid losing ground they must win their game. They are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .508, product of 31 wins in 61 games played.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a win in their most recent game against the Houston Rockets, which snapped a two-game losing streak. The season has had many ups and downs, even there are equal statistics in terms of games won and lost in their last 10 games and will have to get a win to continue aspiring to fight for a place in the playoffs. They are currently ranked 11th in the Western Conference with a .483 percentage, product of 29 wins in 60 games played.

The game will be played at the Chase Center

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors game will be played at the Chase Center, located in the Mission Bay area of the city of San Francisco in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2019, has a capacity for 18,064 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
