Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Live Score!
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors game for NBA?
Argentina: 12:00 AM (March 1) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (March 1) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (March 1) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (March 1) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (March 1) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Golden State Warriors
In Golden State Warriors the presence of Klay Thompson stands out. The 33-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the season he has an average of 22.1 points per game, achieved in 49 games played, where he has an average of 32.7 minutes played per game.
Key player - Portland Trail Blazers
In Portland Trail Blazers the presence of Damian Lillard stands out. The 32-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Houston Rockets. In the season he has an average of 22.1 points per game, achieved in 49 games played, where he has an average of 32.7 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Golden State Warriors
00- Jonathan Kuminga
3- Jordan Poole
5- Kevon Looney
11- Klay Thompson
Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers
5- Cameron Reddish
9- Jerami Grant
22- Matisse Thybulle
24- Drew Eubanks
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are coming off a win in their most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and have two consecutive victories. Although the season has not been excellent for the numbers they should have being the current champions, they are still in the fight for a place in the playoffs and to avoid losing ground they must win their game. They are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .508, product of 31 wins in 61 games played.
Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a win in their most recent game against the Houston Rockets, which snapped a two-game losing streak. The season has had many ups and downs, even there are equal statistics in terms of games won and lost in their last 10 games and will have to get a win to continue aspiring to fight for a place in the playoffs. They are currently ranked 11th in the Western Conference with a .483 percentage, product of 29 wins in 60 games played.