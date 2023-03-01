Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers of February 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 4:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Last lineup of Minnesota Timberwolves
The last quintet of Minnesota Timberwolves:
Jaden McDaniels, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.
Last lineup of LA Clippers
The last quintet of the clippers:
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Mason Plumlee, Russell Westbrook and Marcus Morris Mr.
Minnesota Timberwolves players to follow
The next three players are the most important of the team and they will guide their team to victory. First the Karl-Anthony Towns center (#32), is one of the best players in the league by averaging this season 21.6 points, 9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. You must lead the offensive and defensive to win the game. Another player is the Anthony Edwards base (#1), the last tournament helped the team to have a good season and at the moment it has averaged 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the 2022-2023 season. It is one of the best handle shooters and we should be aware of it. Finally, the Rudy Gobert Center (#27) that this season extended his contract and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 13.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game.
Minnesota Timberwolves in the tournament
The Minnesota Timberwolves had a good start of the regular season, with 31 games won and 32 lost were established in the ninth place of the West Conference. The last tournament lost in the first round in the playoffs, made several changes in the team and expect this season to compete to be the champions of this season. His last game was on February 26 against the Golden State Warriors, where the Minnesota Timberwolves lost 109 to 104 at the Chase Center and thus the Minnesota team got another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the confrontation, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team of the West Conference and for the experience that their players have.
LA Clippers players to follow
The next three players are the most important of the team and they will guide their team to victory. First, the power forward Paul George (#13), last season was one of the best players in the league by averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. You must lead the offensive and defensive to win the game. This season has managed to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Another player is Russell Westbrook base (#0), the team uses it as a sixth man and at the moment he has averaged 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists in the 2022-2023 season. Finally, the forward Kawhi Leonard (#2) who returns to play and is expected to dominate again on the court. In the tournament he has averaged 23 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4 assists in the 2022-2023 season.
The LA Clippers in the tournament
The clippers began the tournament very well by winning most of their games of the season, this year they are a strong team that competes for the championship. They had a regular start in the 2022-2023 season, with 33 games won and 30 lost are in the fifth place of the West Conference. Last season they stayed out of the playoffs and their goal of this year is to keep the first place of the West Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games possible. His last game was on February 26 against the Denver Nuggets, where the Clippers lost 134 to 124 in the Ball Arena and thus got another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and keep the victory for the incredible team they have and the good moment they pass. They have an advantage in Tuesday's game when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
La Crypto.com Arena will be the headquarters of this regular season match, it is located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999, it is the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers house, it has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost its construction 375 million dollars.