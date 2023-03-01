Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Raptors player
Pascal Siakam, power forward. The experienced player is one of the best Raptors players, a clear example is that last season he was a key player for the team to be in the playoffs and even though they were eliminated in the first round, Raptors gave something to talk about, now the team expects to be in Play-In, the player averages: 25.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
Watch out for this Bulls player
Zach LaVine, shooting guard. One of the best Bulls players, along with DeRozan and Vucevic have formed one of the best tridents in the NBA, LaVine, is the second best scorer of Bulls and currently averages: 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists, the team needs positive results and this player will be key to achieve it.
Zach is now 10th on our franchise scoring list after passing D-Rose 🌹 pic.twitter.com/EbLPO0PavS— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 27, 2023
Raptors all-star roster
VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam.
Bulls All-Star Team
Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
Face to face
Last season Raptors and Bulls stopped for a four-game series, which had to be postponed two games, at the end of the series Bulls took the victory by winning 3 games to 1, for this season they have already played two games and each team has taken the victory, this third duel will be the closing of the series.
Raptors in dramatic improvement
Toronto Raptors has not been able to take advantage of the title obtained in 2019, for many reasons the team stopped transcending very soon and is that in the NBA championship season the team had great players, in which stood out, Kawhi Leonard, its great star changed teams and with him, went the best seasons of Raptors, the team has tried to stand out in a low profile, but at the time of Playoffs, the team has a very complicated fight against teams with a very similar record, so it is time for the players to start performing at their best and thus be able to secure a place, their record is 30-32 and they are in the 9th position, they recently lost to Cavaliers and can not afford another defeat.
Bulls do not move up the table
Chicago Bulls has in mind to renew the last NBA championship won in its showcases, the franchise is full of talent, but simply the results have not accompanied it, last season they showed that they can fight at the top of the East, but could not transcend in the Playoffs, the team started the season with many negative results, this caused them to be positioned at the bottom in the first few weeks, Chicago has been slow to react and currently occupies the 11th place with a 28-33 record, the team is very close to enter the Play-In positions, but whenever the possibility opens, the team falls in an important duel, the team does not have much time and if they really want to qualify, these weeks will be key, the team accumulates two consecutive wins and a third one would be very good for them.
Interesting duel in the East
At this stage of the NBA regular season every matchup is crucial for a spot in the next round, the bottom of the East is being hard fought and will now pit Raptors against Bulls, two teams that are having unexpected seasons either for better or worse, a Play-In spot could be on the line and neither will miss the opportunity.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 pm ET.