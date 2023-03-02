Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Three losses for the Charlotte Hornets
Phoenix Suns losses
In the latest report published by the team, the team will have two casualties and highlights the return to the team of Kevin Durant.
Where and how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Charlotte Hornets player
Terry Rozier currently averages 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The American point guard was decisive in his team's last game, as he contributed to the victory by being the Hornets' best with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Watch out for this player on the Phoenix Suns.
Deandre Ayton, a 24-year-old player who is averaging 18.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2 assists this season. In his last game he had 22 points and 11 rebounds, but they were not enough to prevent his team from losing against the Milwaukee Bucks.
How are the Charlotte Hornets coming along?
They have five wins in a row, although they have only won the last five of their last 12 games. They are second to last in the Eastern Conference with a record of 11 wins and 18 losses and last in the Southeast Division;
How are the Phoenix Suns doing?
The Phoenix Suns are coming off a 104-101 loss at home to the Milwaukee Bucks in their last game, although the Bucks have won three of their last five meetings. They are in fourth place in the Western Conference with 33 wins and 29 losses, which means they are in the Playoffs and second in the Pacific Division;
Background
These two teams have met on one occasion during this 2023 and it was last January 25 in which the Phoenix Suns won 128-97. Of the last seven meetings between these two teams, the Phoenix Suns have won six and the Charlotte Hornets have won only one;
Venue: The game will be played at the Spectrum Center, located in Charlotte, which was inaugurated in October 2005 and has a capacity of 20,200 spectators.
Preview of the match
Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets will meet in the 2022-23 regular season game;
Cody Martin (sore left knee)
PJ Washington (sprained foot)