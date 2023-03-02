Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information coming out of the Toyota Center. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the start time for the Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets game on March 1, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Watch out for this player on the Houston Rockets.
Jalen Green points out that he will return to this game after recovering from his injury and will be important to end the bad streak of his team, since he has an average of 21.4 points, 4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season. He was the best of his team in the last game against the Grizzlies with 33 points, five rebounds and two assists, but it was not enough to avoid the defeat of his team.
Watch out for this player on the Memphis Grizzlies.
Ja Morant is currently the ninth with the ninth best points average, 27 per game, and also the fifth with the best assists mark, 8’1 and also has 5’9 rebounds per game. The 23-year-old American point guard was the most outstanding player in his team's last game where he contributed to the victory with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists;
How are the Houston Rockets doing?
The Houston Rockets have nine straight losses and have not won since February 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They are last in the Western Conference with 13 wins and 47 losses and are also in last place in the Southwest Division;
How are the Memphis Grizzlies coming along?
The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a 112-94 win over the conference-leading Denver Nuggets in their most recent meeting. They have won four of their last six games. They currently sit in second place in the Western Conference with 36 wins and 23 losses, and are seven wins behind the Denver Nuggets, although Memphis has played three fewer games. They are in first place in the Southeast Division;
Background
This will be the first time Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets will meet in 2023. The last time they met was on October 22, 2022 in a game that the Memphis Grizzlies won 122-129. The Grizzlies have won precisely six of the last seven meetings against the Houston Rockets;
Venue: The match will be played at the Toyota Center, located in Houston, which was inaugurated on October 6, 2003 and has a capacity for 18,333,300 people.
Preview of the match
Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets will meet in the 2022-23 NBA regular season game;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets in the NBA
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.