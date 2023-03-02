Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, small forward. One of the best players in the NBA, he is going through a great moment and is not only benefiting Celtics, on a personal level playing is achieving great things, one of them is his recent MVP award in the All-Star Game, his performances are getting better and better and currently averages: 30.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists, no doubt a determinant player will always be better to have him in your team.
Watch out for this Cavaliers player
Donovan Mitchell, shooting guard. The player arrived from the Utah Jazz and has fit in with the right foot in Cavaliers, being one of the best in the team his demand is the maximum, currently averages: 27.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists, undoubtedly is key for the team to be at the top of the conference.
Celtics All-Star Team
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
Cavaliers all-star roster
Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, Allen.
Face to face
Beating Cavaliers and Celtics is one of the most complicated things in the NBA, both teams in the Eastern Conference are candidates to win the title and every duel between them sparks fly, in the current season they have already played two duels and both have been defined in overtime, Cavaliers have emerged victorious in both, now Celtics with urgency to regain the first place will need to give a great game to not leave the series lost for lack of another game.
Celtics to continue defending the site
Boston Celtics is the favorite team to reach the finals at least that is how it has remained for much of the season, Celtics already has more than analyzed what were the reasons for losing the finals to Warriors, Boston has only one goal and is looking to be the biggest winner of the NBA alone, Celtics has led the season very well and despite the casualties at some point in the season has managed to get the results, The Celtics have a record of 44-18, the team recently lost a game against Knicks and that made them lose the lead against Bucks, now Celtics will want to return to the first place and for that they need to add consecutive victories, it is almost certain that the team will be in Playoffs and they will also have to take care of their most valuable players.
Cavaliers at a high level
The Cleveland Cavaliers are having a great season and is positioning itself as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the departure of several of its stars who won the championship have not affected the team's performance and this because the young players who have come to the team have proven to have great capabilities and certainly have come together in a great way, the Cavs have already overcome the failure of last season and now look like a totally different team, this season the team looks united and playing at a very high level, one of the great news is that they have made their home a fortress having only 7 losses at home, only Bucks accumulates less amount with 5, the conference has reached a point where the top is played to a defeat, Cavaliers currently has a record of 39-35 and comes from a victory against Raptors, no doubt if they continue like this they could secure Playoffs soon.
Two of the East's best face off
The Eastern Conference is being very competitive this season, at least four teams have the chance to win the NBA championship, when two of them face each other the show is guaranteed, this Wednesday Cavaliers and Celtics face each other in what promises to be one of the best duels of the day, certainly a preview of the Playoffs.
