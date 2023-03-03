Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
AT&T Center
The match will take place the AT&T Center, which is located in San Antonio, Texas. The gym is home to the Spurs and the WNBA's San Antonio Stars and has a capacity of up to 18,500 fans.
Injury Report: Pacers
Unlike the Spurs, the Pacers have only Brown injured, in addition to Haliburton listed as day-to-day.
Injury Report: Spurs
The Spurs are missing Birch, Vassel, Jones, Langford and Roby, as well as Johnson and Branham listed as day-to-day.
Eastern Conference
In the Eastern Conference the Pacers are in 12th place with 28 wins and 35 losses, ranking above the Magic, 26-36, the Hornets, 20-44, and the last-place Pistons, 15-48, and below the Bulls, 29-34, the Wizards, 29-32, and the Raptors, who are 31-32 on the season.
Western Conference
The Spurs are in 14th place in the Western Conference, with 15 wins and 47 losses, ranking above only the Rockets, 13-48 on the season, and below the Thunder, 28-33, the Lakers, 29-33, the Trail Blazers, 29-32, the Pelicans, 30-32, and the Jazz, 31-32 on the season.
Last Matches: Pacers
The Indiana Pacers on the other side comes with three wins and two losses. The sequence, which started on the 13th, began with defeat to the Jazz by 123 to 117. On Wednesday (15) the victory was over the Bulls by 117 to 113. On Thursday (23) the new defeat was by 142 to 138 to the Celtics. On Saturday (25) the victory was over the Magic, by 121 to 108, and on Tuesday (28) the new victory was by 124 to 122 over the Mavericks.
Last Matches: Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs come into this game with only one win and four straight losses. The first was on February 13, by 117 to 109 to the Cavaliers. On Wednesday (15), the loss was to the Hornets, by 120 to 110. On Thursday (23), the new loss came to the Mavericks, by 142 to 116 and on Saturday (25), the loss was by 118 to 102 to the Jazz. The only victory came last Tuesday (28), by 102 to 94, precisely over the Jazz.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.