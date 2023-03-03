Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards live, as well as the latest information from the Capital One Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Wizards player
Kristaps Porcingis, 27-year-old center, is being the Wizards' reference in a good start of the season, with 6 seasons played the player is getting more and more involved in the team's victories and is currently averaging 22.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists, if he continues like this he can put the team in a good Playoff spot, just like a couple of seasons ago.
Watch out for this Raptors player
Pascal Siakam, power forward. The experienced player is one of the best Raptors players, a clear example is that last season he was a key player for the team to be in the playoffs and even though they were eliminated in the first round, Raptors gave something to talk about, now the team expects to be in Play-In, the player averages: 25.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
Final pic.twitter.com/ygLrJNhh5P— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 27, 2023
Wizards all-star roster
Morris, Beal, Barton, Kuzma, Porzingis.
Raptors all-star roster
VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam.
Face to face
Last season Wizards and Raptors had a four-game series, the winner was the Toronto team to put the series 3-1, this season the teams occupy the last places in the Play-in classification and will open the series with two consecutive games, no doubt for what is at stake will be a very interesting series.
Wizards close to Play-In
Washington Wizards is still looking to be a transcendent team in the NBA, however, unlike some teams they have a title in their cabinets, although last season they did not even qualify for the Play-In, the team's goal each season is that, to play something more than the regular season, this season the team so far is within qualifying positions, as with a record of 29-32 is occupying the 10th place in the East, Wizards now have to defend that Play-In position and it seems that they are focusing on achieving it, Wizards left behind the bad start of the season and now they have to close in the best way, the team will arrive to Thursday's game with a win against Hawks and will have a couple of crucial games against Raptors, two wins against a direct rival will always be good and they have to go for that goal.
Raptors in dramatic improvement
Toronto Raptors is having a great reaction in the season and surprisingly is rebounding sites to get into the Play-In, this team after the championship obtained in 2019 suffered many changes including the departure of Leonard, from that moment the team remained in a low profile, Raptors comes from a season where qualified for Playoffs, For this season Toronto had a bad start to the season and now the team is responding from a complicated start and is occupying Play-In positions, Raptors in every game is fighting their position, the reaction they have had has been extraordinary and currently they are located in ninth position with a record of 31-32, Raptors comes from a great victory against Chicago Bulls, in a game that was very close and was defined by six points.
A Play-In spot is at stake
The NBA regular season has entered a crucial stage in the season, the distances between teams are decreasing more and more and a loss can weigh a lot to the teams, in the Eastern Conference things get more interesting week by week and now Raptors and Wizards will face each other in a duel that involves their position in Play-In, both occupying the last places will seek to advance places and that is why it will be one of the best duels.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Capital One Arena at 7:00 pm ET.