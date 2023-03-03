Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the 76ers vs Mavs live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information from the American Airlines Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch 76ers vs Mavs online and live in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks game in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Luka Doncic, a must see player!
The Dallas point guard is leading the team offensively as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 34.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. The Mavs star is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be fighting at the top of the Western Conference and with significant chances of being considered for the all-star game and entering the conversation for the MVP of the season. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood is the most important for Dallas' good moment and its immediate future. Luka's goals are to get the team to the Playoffs and return to the NBA Finals with this new group of players.
How does the Mavs get here?
The Dallas team begins a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and falling in the Western Conference Final against the Warriors. During free agency, the departure of Jalen Brunson surprised everyone by not being able to settle with the board and that the player was looking for a more important role. The Mavs ended a 52-win, 30-loss streak to move into fourth place in the West and make the Playoffs. In the elimination round, the Mavs left Utah and Phoenix out, positioning themselves as a very interesting team and a candidate for the title, however the Warriors beat them in the series by a score of 4-1 and were left out. For this season the Mavs kept their superstar, Luka Doncic and players like Christian Wood and Kyrie Irving arrived, they also renewed Maxi Kleber. The unknown of the team revolves around the great level of Luka Doncic and the possibility of becoming the NBA MVP. Dallas begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can give the greatest show. The Mavs' goal is to get among the best in the Western Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Joel Embiid, a must see player!
The Philadelphia center appears as the top figure of the Sixers, after finishing last season with a record of 30.6 points, 4.2 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game. Embiid led the team to the NBA playoffs where they fell in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Philadelphia point guard was in the conversation to be considered the MVP of the regular season, however, this was not one of the favorites in the voting, however, that will be one of his goals for the coming season. He will seek to form a lethal offense with James Harden and with the arrival of Montrezl Harrell to reduce his work defensively and focus on scoring and being one of the team's scoring leaders.
How does the 76ers arrive?
The Philadelphia team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Rockets had many problems with the roster last season, due to the non-participation of Ben Simmons, the injuries of important players, making all the responsibility fall on Joel Embiid. However, the center was able to carry his team to the playoffs and, with the arrival of James Harden, the Sixers began to play better until they climbed to fourth place. For this season, the team was reinforced thinking about helping Joel Embiid defensively and having a good second unit with PJ Tucker, Montrezl Harrell, Danuel House and De'Anthony Melton. The goal of the 76ers is to fight again for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals and show that they are one of the contenders for the title. The health of the team and the connection of Harden and Embiid will be essential for those led by Doc Rivers to be one of the great teams to follow.
Where's the game?
The American Airlines Center located in the city of Dallas will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2001.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the American Airlines Center, sharp at 7:30 p.m.