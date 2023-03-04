Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live, as well as the latest information from Crypto.com Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves match live on TV and online?
The match Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves?
This is the start time for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game on March 3, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 00:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 4)
Mexico: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Argentina: 00:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 4)
Mexico: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Minnesota Timberwolves
One of the players to watch out for in Minnesota Timberwolves is Jaden McDaniels, the 22-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 20 points.
Key player for Los Angeles Lakers
One of the most outstanding players in Los Angeles Lakers is Dennis Schroder, the 29-year-old German-born player is coming from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 26 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 28, 2022 in the framework of the 2022-2023 NBA season, where Minnesota Timberwolves managed to win by a score of 111 points against 102 of Los Angeles Lakers.
The player who scored the most points for Minnesota Timberwolves in that game was Anthony Edwards with 29, while the player who scored the most points for Los Angeles Lakers in that game was Lebron James with 28.
The player who scored the most points for Minnesota Timberwolves in that game was Anthony Edwards with 29, while the player who scored the most points for Los Angeles Lakers in that game was Lebron James with 28.
History Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Minnesota Timberwolves, as they have won four of the last five games, while the Los Angeles Lakers have won one. In total games and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Minnesota Timberwolves who have scored 595 points compared to 563 for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Actuality - Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves has had a regular performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 64 games, they have won 32 and lost 32.
Dallas Mavericks 121 - 124 Minnesota Timberwolves
- Last five games
Dallas Mavericks 121 - 124 Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves 106 - 114 Washington Wizards
Minnesota Timberwolves 113 - 121 Charlotte Hornets
Golden State Warriors 109 - 104 Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers 101 - 108 Minnesota Timberwolves
Actuality - Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a bad performance in the current NBA season. After playing 63 games, they have won 30 and lost 33.
Los Angeles Lakers 120 - 102 New Orleans Pelicans
- Last five games
Los Angeles Lakers 120 - 102 New Orleans Pelicans
Los Angeles Lakers 124 - 111 Golden State Warriors
Dallas Mavericks 108 - 111 Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies 121 - 109 Los Angeles Lakers
Oklahoma City Thunder 117 - 123 Los Angeles Lakers
The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena Stadium
The match between Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place at Crypto.com Arena Stadium in the city of Los Angeles (United States), this stadium is where the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers play their home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,100 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.