Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA
Where and how to watch Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns on TV and in real time?

Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns
NBA East-West Conference round

Date: March 03, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: United Center Arena in Chicago, Illinois
Broadcast: NBA League Pass

When is the Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Chicago Bulls x Phoenix Suns will begin at 9 pm (ET), being played at the United Center Arena in Chicago, Illinois, valid for the round of the NBA. The match will be broadcast by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Retrospect:

In total, the teams faced each other on 151 occasions in the NBA. The Chicago team won 75 duels, and lost another 76 to the Phoenix Suns. The most recent match ended with a victory for the Phoenix Suns, by 132-113, on November 30, 2022. It is worth paying attention to the fact that the last six duels ended in favor of the Phoenix Suns.
How the NBA Ranking Works

Anyone who watches the NBA live throughout the regular season is looking forward to the playoffs, when the top 8 teams from each franchise play in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the title of NBA champion.
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of “play-off” that started to be played in 2020, the year in which the season ended in a “bubble” due to the Covid pandemic.

In Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game knockout, like this:

- The 7th place of each conference faces the 8th place. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th place faces the 10th place. The winner of that game earns the right to dispute the last spot in the playoffs, against the loser of the duel between the 7th and 8th.

Phoenix Suns

4th in the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns are also coming off a win in the NBA regular season against the Hornets. The New Orleans Pelicans, in 63 games, have won 34 times and lost another 29.
Chicago Bulls:

The Chicago Bulls are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The team comes into the game with a positive streak: the team won the last match they played, against the Detroit Pistons. The Chicago Bulls have 29 wins and 34 losses in 63 meetings.
Foto: Chicago Bulls

 

NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns is valid for the NBA Eastern vs. Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns kick off at 9 p.m. ET at the United Center Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Welcome and welcome to the Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns live game

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA match between Chicago Bulls x Phoenix Suns. Both teams face each other in a match valid for the NBA East-West conference. On one side, the Chicago Bulls have a terrible campaign in the Eastern conference, being the current 11th place, with a total of 29 wins and 34 losses. The team is ahead only of the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers in the conference and should go to the playoffs. On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns live a very different phase and are the 4th place in the Western Conference, very well placed to go to the playoffs. The team has a good season with 34 wins and 29 losses. The confrontation is scheduled to take place at 9 pm (ET), at the United Center Arena, in Chicago, Illinois. Follow everything from the duel between the Eastern vs Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
