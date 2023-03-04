Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, small forward. One of the best players in the NBA, he is going through a great moment and is not only benefiting Celtics, on a personal level playing is achieving great things, one of them is his recent MVP award in the All-Star Game, his performances are getting better and better and currently averages: 30.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists, no doubt a determinant player will always be better to have him in your team.
Watch out for this Nets player
Nic Claxton, center. The young Nets player will remain as one of the longest tenured players on the team, the departure of Durant and Irving brought new stars to the Nets and while they adapt, Claxton will be key to not take his foot off the gas.
Clax stuffed the stat sheet in the first half 😯— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 1, 2023
7 points
6 rebounds
3 assists
3 blocks
3 steals pic.twitter.com/rnF2ZNkldx
Celtics All-Star Team
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
Nets All-Star Team
Dinwiddie, Thomas, O´Neale, Finney-Smith, Sharpe.
Frente a frente
Last season the Celtics swept the four-game series against the Brooklyn Nets, and this season Boston has won three games and hopes to repeat the sweep with one more victory at home.
Celtics to continue defending the site
Boston Celtics never tires of proving that they are a great candidate to reach the NBA Finals, Celtics already know what they have to do so that their way to the Playoffs is not with so many obstacles, Boston wants to accomplish one goal and that is to be the top winner of the NBA alone, Celtics has led the season very well and despite recently lost the first position to the Bucks, the team has players at a great level, including the MVP of the All-Star Game and that is why the team did not go out looking for a player in the trade period, Celtics have a 45-18 record and located in the NBA, The Celtics have a 45-18 record and are in second place, a loss to the Knicks made them wobble, but they recently beat the Cavaliers, another great candidate and that victory will give them the confidence they need to continue in the fight for the top spot in the East.
Brooklyn Nets rebuilds
Nets in recent seasons has been responsible for hogging the front pages for issues outside the court, the team made it clear that superteams are not always efficient, Nets at some point had in its ranks Harden, Durant and Irving having a trident of terror for all rivals, but the team never managed to even play in consecutive duels and Harden was the first to leave, it was until the trade period this season when Irving and Durant finally left Brooklyn, the former left for Mavericks to be crucial in a team that aspires to the title, Durant came to Suns, a team that has been looking for him for a long time, Nets were not completely disarmed, as they managed to get a lot of talent already proven in the NBA, to the team's bad fortune, they still fail to show the work and have not obtained positive results, Nets with a 34-28 record remains in the sixth position and maintains a streak of 4 consecutive defeats, the last one against Knicks.
Power duel in the East
The East brings us an extraordinary duel with two teams that have undoubtedly had a great season, with both thinking about the Playoffs, they will surely want to get the win because of the pressure to maintain their place in the table, Nets and Celtics have performed well and the quality that will be on the court will give us one of the best duels of the week and even of the season.
