Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

HERE WE GO
It's one of those intense starts where the Thunder lead 11-4!
Teams on the court!
The teams take to the court to start the match!
Jazz's starting five!
The Jazz's starting five for the match are: Agbaji, Horton-Tucker, Kessler, Markkanen and Olynyk.
Thunder's starting five!
The Thunder's starting five for the match are: Jaden Williams, Dort,Jaylin Williams, Joe and Giddey.
Now we begin another NBA broadcast here on VAVEL. Today is Thunder vs. Jazz day!
Paycom Center
The match will take place at the Paycom Center, a gym that is located in Oklahoma, USA. The gym has a capacity of over 19,000 fans, and is home to the Thunder.
Injury Report: Jazz
On the Jazz side only two confirmed absences: Sexton and Clarkson, both injured.
Injury Report: Thunder
The Thunder will not be able to use the injured Holmgren, Pokusevski, Williams and Gilleous-Alexander in this game.
Western Conference: Jazz
The Jazz are in ninth place in the Western Conference with 31 wins and 32 losses, just above the Pelicans, and below the Timberwolves, 32-32, the Clippers, 33-31, the Warriors, 32-30, the Suns, 34-29, the Kings, 36-25, the Grizzlies, 38-23, and the Nuggets, 44 wins and 19 losses.
Western Conference: Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in 13th place in the Western Conference, with 28 wins and 34 losses, above the Spurs, who are 15-47, and the Rockets, who are 13-49, and below the Trail Blazers, 29-33, the Lakers, 30-33, and the Pelicans, 31-32.
Last Matches: Jazz
The Utah Jazz come into this game with three wins and two losses. The streak started on February 13, beating the Pacers by 123-116. After that, the loss came on the 15th, to the Grizzlies, by 117-111. The new victory was on Thursday (23), by 120 to 119 over the Thunder. On Saturday (25), the victory was over the Spurs, by 118 to 102 and, finally, the defeat was on Tuesday (28), to the Spurs, by 102 to 94.
Last Matches: Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder come into this game with five straight league losses. The first came on Thursday (23), by 120 to 119 to the Jazz. On Saturday (25) the loss came to the Suns, by 124 to 115. On Sunday (26) the loss came to the Kings, by 124 to 115 also. On Tuesday, the loss was again to the Kings, now by 123-117, as was the result on Wednesday (01) in the loss to the Lakers.
The Thunder rallied for 48 minutes in a tough competition against the Lakers, but ultimately fell 123-117.
