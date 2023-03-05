Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks live, as well as the latest information from FTX Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks match live on TV and online?
The match Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks?
This is the kickoff time for the Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks game on March 4, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 5)
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Atlanta Hawks
One of the players to watch out for in Atlanta Hawks is Trae Young, the 24-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 31 points.
Key player in Miami Heat
One of the most outstanding players in Miami Heat is Bam Adebayo, the 25-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 20 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last January 16, 2023 in the NBA regular season, where Atlanta Hawks managed to win by a score of 121 points against Miami Heat's 113.
The player who scored the most points for Atlanta Hawks in that game was Dejounte Murray with 28, while the player who scored the most points for Miami Heat in that game was Jimmy Butler with 34.
History Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Miami Heat, as of the last five games they have won three, while Atlanta Hawks have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of Miami Heat who has scored 566 points against 514 of Atlanta Hawks.
Actuality - Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks has been having a regular performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 62 games, they managed to win 31 and lose 31.
Charlotte Hornets 144 - 138 Atlanta Hawks
- Last five games
Atlanta Hawks 101 - 122 New York Knicks
Atlanta Hawks 136 - 119 Cleveland Cavaliers
Atlanta Hawks 129 - 127 Brooklyn Nets
Atlanta Hawks 116 - 119 Washington Wizards
Actuality - Miami Heat
Miami Heat has had a regular performance in the current NBA season. After playing 63 games, they have won 33 and lost 30.
Brooklyn Nets 116 - 105 Miami Heat
- Last five games
Milwaukee Bucks 128 - 99 Miami Heat
Charlotte Hornets 108 - 103 Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers 99 - 101 Miami Heat
Miami Heat 96 - 119 Philadelphia 76ers
The match will be played at the FTX Arena Stadium
The match between Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks will take place at the FTX Arena Stadium in the city of Miami (United States), this stadium is where the Miami Heat team plays its home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
