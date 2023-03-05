Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game
Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves live, as well as the latest information from Golden 1 Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves match live on TV and online?

The match Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

This is the start time of the Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves game on March 4, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (5 de Narzo)
Mexico: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player for Minnesota Timberwolves

One of the players to watch out for in Minnesota Timberwolves is Jaden McDaniels, the 22 year old American born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 20 points.
Key player for Sacramento Kings

One of the most outstanding players in Sacramento Kings is Harrison Barnes, the 30-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 29 points.
Last game between both teams

The last time these two teams faced each other was last January 30, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular preseason, where Sacramento Kings managed to win by a score of 118 points against 111 of Minnesota Timberwolves.
The player who scored the most points for Sacramento Kings in that game was De'Aaron Fox with 32, while the player who scored the most points for Minnesota Timberwolves in that game was Anthony Edwards with 33.
History Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Minnesota Timberwolves, as of the last five games they have won three, while Sacramento Kings have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of Minnesota Timberwolves who has scored 570 points against 532 of Sacramento Kings.
Actuality - Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves has been having a regular performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 64 games, they have won 32 and lost 32.
  • Last five games

Dallas Mavericks 121 - 124 Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves 106 - 114 Washington Wizards
Minnesota Timberwolves 113 - 121 Charlotte Hornets
Golden State Warriors 109 - 104 Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers 101 - 108 Minnesota Timberwolves

Actuality - Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have been performing well in the current NBA season, winning 36 and losing 25 of their 61 games.
  • Last five games

Phoenix Suns 120 - 109 Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings 133 - 116 Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Clippers 175 - 176 Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder 115 - 124 Sacramento Kings
Aklahoma City Thunder 117 - 123 Sacramento Kings

The match will be played at the Golden 1 Center Stadium

The match between Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place at the Golden 1 Center Stadium in the city of Sacramento (United States), the stadium is where the Sacramento Kings play their home games, was built in 2016 and has a capacity for approximately 17,500 spectators.
Golden 1 Center Stadium
Image: travel.sygic.com
Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
