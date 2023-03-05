Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
What time and how to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Watch out for this player on the Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero is the most outstanding of this team with an average this season 2022-23 of 19'9 points, 6'6 rebounds and 3'6 assists. The Italian power forward was the best of his team's most recent game with 31 points, 6 rebounds and six assists contributing to the win against the Charlotte Hornets.
Watch out for this Portland Trail Blazers player.
Damian Lillard is the third leading scorer this season with an average of 32.3 points per game, along with 4.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists. The 32-year-old point guard was the best of his team in the last game with 33 points, 4 rebounds and eight assists, but it was not enough to avoid the defeat of his team.
How are the Orlando Magic coming along?
The Orlando Magic are coming off a 106-117 win in their last game against the Charlotte Hornets. They have won three of their last five games. They are second to last in the Western Conference with 27 wins and 37 losses and fourth in the Southeast Division;
How does Portland Trail Blazers arrive?
The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off three consecutive losses and have won only one of their last five games. They are in second place in the Western Conference standings with 29 wins and 34 losses and last in the Northeast Division;
Background
Only once have these two teams met in 2023 and it happened last January 11, when Orlando Magic won 106-109. Although Orlando Magic has won the last two duels, 10 of the 12 meetings have been won by Portland Trail Blazers
Venue: The game will be played at the Amway Center, located in Orlando, which was inaugurated in October 2010 and has a capacity for 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic to meet in the 2022-23 regular season
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic in the NBA
