Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

Where and how to watch Suns vs Mavs online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks game in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 13 hours on NBATV
Spain: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 12 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Devin Booker, a must see player!
The Phoenix point guard is one of the great figures of the Suns, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Suns star will start a new season with those from Phoenix, after only playing 68 games with the team, reducing his contribution to the squad. Booker will look to take advantage of the revamped Suns roster and add his play to that of Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne as Phoenix returns to the NBA title fight. Devin Booker is already the face of the franchise but now he will have to show that he is the leader the team needs on offense. A healthy season should be enough for the Suns to reach the postseason and try to win the Western Conference.
How does the Suns arrive?
The Suns continue this season with the same objective, to win the NBA title and win their first championship. The team has begun making moves and giving an important turn to the second unit of the squad, incorporating players like Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, in addition to renewing their defensive players such as Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo. Although it seems that the board has made some desperate moves, the project has kept important pieces in the team such as Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Last season the team finished in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 64 wins and 18 losses. Problems in the team arose from several stars of the team in the postseason, culminating in the elimination of the team in the semifinals of the Western Conference. Monty Williams' project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results, however, they have not managed to attract a title that confirms their good project and for that, the board managed to incorporate Kevin Durant to be one of the teams higher level on the court. Now the Suns are the favorites for the Western Conference title and have drawn all the attention of the NBA.
Luka Doncic, a must see player!
The Dallas point guard is leading the team offensively as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 34.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. The Mavs star is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be fighting at the top of the Western Conference and with significant chances of being considered for the all-star game and entering the conversation for the MVP of the season. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood is the most important for Dallas' good moment and its immediate future. Luka's goals are to get the team to the Playoffs and return to the NBA Finals with this new group of players.
How does the Mavs get here?
The Dallas team begins a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and falling in the Western Conference Final against the Warriors. During free agency, the departure of Jalen Brunson surprised everyone by not being able to settle with the board and that the player was looking for a more important role. The Mavs ended a 52-win, 30-loss streak to move into fourth place in the West and make the Playoffs. In the elimination round, the Mavs left Utah and Phoenix out, positioning themselves as a very interesting team and a candidate for the title, however the Warriors beat them in the series by a score of 4-1 and were left out. For this season the Mavs kept their superstar, Luka Doncic and players like Christian Wood and Kyrie Irving arrived, they also renewed Maxi Kleber. The unknown of the team revolves around the great level of Luka Doncic and the possibility of becoming the NBA MVP. Dallas begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can give the greatest show. The Mavs' goal is to get among the best in the Western Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Where's the game?
The American Airlines Center located in the city of Dallas will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2001.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks game corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Fiserv Forum, at 1 o'clock.