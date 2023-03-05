Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score in NBA Season 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets match for the NBA Season 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets of March 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 5:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets
The Nets have dominated the last five games with four wins to one loss and all of them were played last year.
Brooklyn Nets 123-106 Charlotte Hornets, season 2022
Charlotte Hornets 116-122 Brooklyn Nets, season 2022
Brooklyn Nets 98-94 Charlotte Hornets, 2022 season
Charlotte Hornets 119-110 Brooklyn Nets, 2022 season
Brooklyn Nets 132-121 Charlotte Hornets, 2022 season
Key player Brooklyn Nets
After leaving the Phoenix Suns where he no longer had a leading role, Mikal Bridges here with the Nets is proving to be an interesting piece that if given the confidence could have great results as it has happened in his first games.
Key player Charlotte Hornets
Multiple team changes throughout his career have meant that Kelly Oubre has not had stability with any franchise, but the fact is that he has been able to improve his minutes and points average this season with the Hornets, despite the poor performance of the team.
Last lineup Brooklyn Nets
33 Nicolas Claxton, center; 1 Mikal Bridges, shooting guard; 26 Spencer Dinwiddie, point guard; 2 Cameron Johnson, small forward; 28 Dorian Finney-Smith, power forward.
Last lineup Charlotte Hornets
20 Gordon Hayward, small forward; 21 JT Thor, small forward; 5 Mark Williams, center; 12 Kelly Oubre, point guard; 3 Terry Rozier, point guard.
Brooklyn Nets: pushing the pace
Despite the losses in the transfer period, the team did not weaken and is still within the top 7 in the NBA Eastern Conference and this game on Sunday in front of their fans seems to be a way to achieve great things, so they will try to reflect it with a win.
Charlotte Hornets: improving the season
It seems that the qualification for the Charlotte Hornets is practically in oblivion after barely surpassing 20 games won in the season, but in this month they will have to push to try to achieve it even though they are 10 games away from the Play-in zone.
The Kick-off
The Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets match will be played at the Barclays Center, in New York, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.