Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

What time is Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers of March 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:40 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 4:40 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 5:40 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 5:40 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 3:40 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 3:40 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 3:40 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 9:40 PM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 2:40 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 5:40 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 3:40 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 5:40 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers
The balance in the last five games has been very even, with a balance of three wins and two losses in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers, who have a streak of two consecutive victories in this 2023 season.
Golden State Warriors 111-124 Los Angeles Lakers, season 2023
Los Angeles Lakers 109-103 Golden State Warriors, 2023 season
Los Angeles Lakers 109-123 Golden State Warriors, 2022 season
Los Angeles Lakers 112-128 Golden State Warriors, 2022 season
Golden State Warriors 116-124 Los Angeles Lakers, Season 2022
Key player Los Angeles Lakers
One of the moves that attracted the most attention in the offseason was the signing of Mohamed Bamba, who was giving much to talk about with the Orlando Magic individually and not so much collectively, so it is expected that in Los Angeles he can develop his full potential to become an important man, either as a starter or coming off the bench.
Key player Golden State Warriors
Every season that passes since his debut in 2019 with this San Francisco team, little by little Jordan Poole starts to become a determinant player with the team and in this campaign record his best numbers in terms of minutes and points per game with 30.8 and 21, respectively; so he will be the element to follow for this NBA Sunday afternoon.
Last lineup Los Angeles Lakers
7 Troy Brown Jr, small forward; 2 Jrred Vanderblit, small forward; 12 Mohamed Bamba, center; 12 Dennis Schroder, point guard; 5 Malik Beasley, point guard.
Last lineup Golden State Warriors
0 Donte DiVicenzo, small forward; 23 Draymond Green, small forward; 5 Kevon Looney, center; 3 Jordan Poole, point guard; 11 Klay Thompson, point guard.
Los Angeles Lakers: Tighten the pace
With the absence of LeBron James, who will be out for several more weeks, it seems that the changes in the last transfer period have worked wonders for the Los Angeles Lakers who, despite the injury losses, are finding the formula to win games and are only a few games away from the Play-In zone, so it is important that they can take advantage of their home court as they enter the final stretch of the campaign, which ends in April.
Golden State Warriors: the champions need to win
The champions Golden State Warriors are back and everything indicates that they will be in the postseason again, but they must not slow down and press to try to reduce the difference, and they can take advantage of LeBron's absence with the rival team. With this game they will start a streak of three consecutive away games.
The Kick-off
The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match will be played at the American Airlines Center, in Dallas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:40 pm ET.
