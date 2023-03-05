Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls of March 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Argentina: 4:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 4:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 4:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 2:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 3:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 2:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 4:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 3:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest Indiana Pacers lineup
The last five of Indiana Pacers:
Jalen Smith, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton, and Buddy Hield.
Jalen Smith, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton, and Buddy Hield.
Latest Chicago Bulls lineup
The last five of Chicago Bulls:
Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, and Zach LaVine.
Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, and Zach LaVine.
Chicago Bulls Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward DeMar DeRozan (#11), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his thirteenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 25.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Nikola Vucevic (#9) who is a very important player for the defense and this season he has managed to average 18 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Zach LaVine (#8) is the second most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his eighth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Chicago Bulls in the tournament
The Chicago Bulls have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 29 wins and 35 losses, they are in eleventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks and this year they are looking to enter the postseason again. Their last game was on March 3 against the Phoenix Suns, where the Chicago Bulls lost 125-104 at the United Center and that way they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Indiana Pacers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Tyrese Haliburton (#0), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his second year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Myles Turner (#33) who this season has managed to average 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Buddy Hield (#24) will be key to assisting, he had a very good tournament last season and this would be his third year in the league, he has averaged 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Indiana Pacers in the tournament
The Indiana Pacers had a bad start to the season, with 28 wins and 36 losses, they established themselves in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on March 2 against the San Antonio Spurs, where the Indiana Pacers lost 99-110 at the AT&T Center and thus posted another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The United Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, it is located in Chicago, Illinois. Since August 18, 1994, it has been the home of the Chicago Bulls and has a capacity of 21,711 spectators.