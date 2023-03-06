San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets corresponding to the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming out of the Toyota Center. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player on the Houston Rockets.
Jalen Green is averaging 21.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season 2022-23. The 21-year-old guard was the most outstanding of his team against the Memphis Grizzlies with 20 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, but they were not enough to prevent his team's defeat.
Watch out for this player on the San Antonio Spurs.
Keldon Johnson is the most outstanding player of this team with an average of 21.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. The 23-year-old forward last starred on March 1, contributing 25 points, four rebounds and three assists in his team's 25-point, four-rebound, three-assist win over the Utah Jazz.
How are the Houston Rockets doing?
Before facing the Spurs twice in less than 24 hours, they have lost 11 straight games and have not won since February 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They are in last place in the Western Conference with 13 wins and 49 losses and are also last in the Southeast Division;
How are the San Antonio Spurs doing?
Before facing the Rockets twice, they are coming off back-to-back wins over the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz. Although these have been the only two wins in the last 18 games. Right now they are second to last in the Western Conference with 16 wins and 47 losses and also second to last in the Southeast Division.
Background
This doubleheader will be the first time that these two teams meet in 2023. The last time they met was on December 20, 2022 where the San Antonio Spurs won 105-124. Five of the last seven meetings have gone the way of the San Antonio Spurs;
Venue: The game will be played at the Toyota Center, which was inaugurated on October 6, 2003 and has a capacity of 18,300 spectators.
Preview of the match
San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets will meet in a game corresponding to the 2022-23 regular season. These two teams met twice in less than 24 hours;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets in the NBA
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.