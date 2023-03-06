Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Score in NBA Season 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder match for the NBA Season 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder of March 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Jazz have had dominance in the last seven games in a row by winning them and their most recent loss was in 2020 when they lost at home 94-110.
Oklahoma City Thunder 119-120 Utah Jazz | 2023 season (overtime)
Oklahoma City Thunder 101-137 Utah Jazz | 2022 season
Utah Jazz 116-103 Oklahoma City Thunder | season 2022
Utah Jazz 110-104 Oklahoma City Thunder | 2021 season
Oklahoma City Thunder 86-104 Utah Jazz | 2022 season
Key player Oklahoma City Thunder
Little by little his career is growing, but he is still consolidating and getting more minutes with the team, a situation that Josh Giddey has been able to reflect with an average of 12 to 16.5 points, compared to the previous season.
Key player Utah Jazz
If there is a player who has been consistent despite the collective ups and downs, it has been Lauri Markkanen, who usually responds with points and appears in key moments for his team.
Last lineup Oklahoma City Thunder
6 Jaylin Williams, center; 3 Josh Giddey, point guard; 5 Luguentz Dort, small forward; 8 Jalen Williams, shooting guard; 50 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, power forward.
Last lineup Utah Jazz
23 Lauri Karkkanen, small forward; 41 Kelly Olynyk, small forward; 24 Walker Kessler, center; 0 Talen Horton-Tucker, point guard; 30 Ochai Agbaji, point guard.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Win at home
Despite being in the penultimate position, the Oklahoma City Thunder is far from the last positions and still has a chance to qualify by being in that group where the difference is very close, so if they manage to get on track in the final stretch they will have many opportunities to fight the Play-In.
Utah Jazz: tighten the pace
The Utah Jazz have had a season of ups and downs but, despite this, they are in the top 10 in the NBA Western Conference, and in this game against the Thunder they are looking to impose conditions and give the final blow to, remembering that in 5 duels they will face each other in 3 occasions.
The Kick-off
The Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder match will be played at the Paycom Center, in Oklahoma City, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.