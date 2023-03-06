Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Score in NBA Season 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder match for the NBA Season 2023 on VAVEL US.
2:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder match for NBA Season 2023?

This is the start time of the game Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder of March 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

2:50 PM2 hours ago

Last games Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The Jazz have had dominance in the last seven games in a row by winning them and their most recent loss was in 2020 when they lost at home 94-110.

Oklahoma City Thunder 119-120 Utah Jazz | 2023 season (overtime)

Oklahoma City Thunder 101-137 Utah Jazz | 2022 season

Utah Jazz 116-103 Oklahoma City Thunder | season 2022

Utah Jazz 110-104 Oklahoma City Thunder | 2021 season

Oklahoma City Thunder 86-104 Utah Jazz | 2022 season

2:45 PM2 hours ago

Key player Oklahoma City Thunder

Little by little his career is growing, but he is still consolidating and getting more minutes with the team, a situation that Josh Giddey has been able to reflect with an average of 12 to 16.5 points, compared to the previous season.
2:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player Utah Jazz

If there is a player who has been consistent despite the collective ups and downs, it has been Lauri Markkanen, who usually responds with points and appears in key moments for his team.
Foto: Jazz
Image: Jazz
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Oklahoma City Thunder

6 Jaylin Williams, center; 3 Josh Giddey, point guard; 5 Luguentz Dort, small forward; 8 Jalen Williams, shooting guard; 50 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, power forward.
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Utah Jazz

23 Lauri Karkkanen, small forward; 41 Kelly Olynyk, small forward; 24 Walker Kessler, center; 0 Talen Horton-Tucker, point guard; 30 Ochai Agbaji, point guard.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

Oklahoma City Thunder: Win at home

Despite being in the penultimate position, the Oklahoma City Thunder is far from the last positions and still has a chance to qualify by being in that group where the difference is very close, so if they manage to get on track in the final stretch they will have many opportunities to fight the Play-In.
2:20 PM2 hours ago

Utah Jazz: tighten the pace

The Utah Jazz have had a season of ups and downs but, despite this, they are in the top 10 in the NBA Western Conference, and in this game against the Thunder they are looking to impose conditions and give the final blow to, remembering that in 5 duels they will face each other in 3 occasions.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder match will be played at the Paycom Center, in Oklahoma City, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA