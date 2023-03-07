Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Pacers player
Tyrese Halliburton, guard. A young player always wants to show his qualities in every court he steps on, this is the case of Halliburton, who being recovered will try to take his team to Playoffs, the challenge seems very complicated, but they need victories to keep dreaming and not repeat a season like the previous one, currently averages: 20.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.1 assists.
Watch out for this 76ers player
Joel Embiid, center. One of the best players in the NBA, his experience and current level have led him to play the All-Star Game, for 76ers the player is very important and in the current season the player averages 33.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists, Embiid will be essential in the coming weeks and even in the Playoffs.
JO & JAMES. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/8exoinqc20— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 5, 2023
Pacers all-star roster
Haliburton, Hield, Duarte, Smith, Turner.
76ers starting lineup
Maxey, Harden, Harris, Tucker, Embiid.
Face to face
Last season Pacers and 76ers played a three-game series, that series ended in victory for 76ers by winning two of those games, for this season they will play a four-game series and with two games already played, 76ers have the advantage, so one more victory would give them the series again, something that Pacers are looking to avoid at all costs.
Philadelphia 76ers on a roll
76ers is getting closer and closer to a great goal after a spectacular season they have done, the team is already in Playoffs positions something where they have been constant in the conference, but when the Playoffs arrived 76ers has not been able to transcend, an addition like Harden is always welcome, as he added to a team that was already very competitive, for this season 76ers is making its way to compete in Playoffs, the Eastern conference has great contenders and 76ers is very close to their records, Philadelphia with a record of 41-22 is located in third position only behind Bucks and Celtics, although it is already in a privileged place, the best thing they can do is not to lower the level and if they can get in competitive pace in search of the title.
Pacers still have a chance
Indiana Pacers have in their hands the classification and thus improve what was last season where in addition to failing to qualify, they accumulated 10 consecutive losses to close their participation, reaching to qualify for Play-In would be a great achievement, since there are many teams with potential to have a place, Pacers are currently out of Play-In since with a record of 28-36 the team is located in position 12, their direct rivals are coming back from a bad start and that is why they still do not have a place, prior to the duel against 76ers the team must face Chicago Bulls, a direct rival that is very important to beat to continue aspiring to qualify, Pacers has given great surprises and one of them is the recent win against Mavericks, the duel this Monday will be very complicated and they should arrive very motivated.
Great duel in the East
There are around 20 games left in the NBA regular season for teams to look for a Playoff spot, this is the tense moment of the season, as all teams are fighting for something, 76ers and Pacers, will be measured in a great duel where they seek to improve their place in the table, on the one hand, we have a team qualified to Playoff and the other in full fight for a Play-In spot.
