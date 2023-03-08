Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live, as well as the latest information from Crypto.com Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies match live on TV and online?
The match Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies?
This is the start time for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game on March 7, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 8)
Mexico: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Argentina: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 8)
Mexico: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player for Memphis Grizzlies
One of the players to watch out for in Memphis Grizzlies is Desmond Bane, the 24-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 30 points.
Key player for Los Angeles Lakers
One of the most outstanding players in the Los Angeles Lakers is Anthony Davis, the 29-year-old American-born player is coming from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 39 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last February 28, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 season, where Minnesota Timberwolves managed to win by a score of 121 points against 109 of Los Angeles Lakers.
The player who scored the most points for Memphis Grizzlies in that game was Ja Morant with 39, while the player who scored the most points for Los Angeles Lakers in that game was Anthony Davis with 28.
The player who scored the most points for Memphis Grizzlies in that game was Ja Morant with 39, while the player who scored the most points for Los Angeles Lakers in that game was Anthony Davis with 28.
History Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Memphis Grizzlies, as they have won four of the last five games, while Los Angeles Lakers have won one. In the total number of meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Memphis Grizzlies who have scored 595 points against 563 of Los Angeles Lakers.
Actuality - Memphis Grizzlies
Minnesota Timberwolves has been performing well in the 2022-2023 NBA season, as after playing 63 games, they managed to win 38 and lose 25.
Memphis Grizzlies 112 - 94 Denver Nuggets
- Last five games
Memphis Grizzlies 112 - 94 Denver Nuggets
Memphis Grizzlies 121 - 109 Los Angeles Lakers
Houston Rockets 99 - 113 Memphis Grizzlies
Denver Nuggets 113 - 97 Memphis Grizzlies
Los Angeles Clippers 135 - 129 Memphis Grizzlies
Actuality - Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a bad performance in the current NBA season. After playing 65 games, they have won 31 and lost 34.
Dallas Mavericks 108 - 111 Los Angeles Lakers
- Last five games
Dallas Mavericks 108 - 111 Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies 121 - 109 Los Angeles Lakers
Oklahoma City Thunder 117 - 123 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers 102 - 110 Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Lakers 113 - 105 Golden State Warriors
The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena
The match between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies will take place at Crypto.com Arena Stadium in the city of Los Angeles (United States), this stadium is where the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers play their home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,100 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.