Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game
Image: Twitter Los Angeles Lakers

6:00 PM9 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live, as well as the latest information from Crypto.com Arena Stadium.
5:55 PM14 minutes ago

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies match live on TV and online?

5:50 PM19 minutes ago

What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies?

This is the start time for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game on March 7, 2023
5:45 PM24 minutes ago

Key player for Memphis Grizzlies

One of the players to watch out for in Memphis Grizzlies is Desmond Bane, the 24-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 30 points.
5:40 PM29 minutes ago

Key player for Los Angeles Lakers

One of the most outstanding players in the Los Angeles Lakers is Anthony Davis, the 29-year-old American-born player is coming from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 39 points.
5:35 PM34 minutes ago

Last game between both teams

The last time these two teams faced each other was last February 28, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 season, where Minnesota Timberwolves managed to win by a score of 121 points against 109 of Los Angeles Lakers.
The player who scored the most points for Memphis Grizzlies in that game was Ja Morant with 39, while the player who scored the most points for Los Angeles Lakers in that game was Anthony Davis with 28.
5:30 PM39 minutes ago

History Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Memphis Grizzlies, as they have won four of the last five games, while Los Angeles Lakers have won one. In the total number of meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Memphis Grizzlies who have scored 595 points against 563 of Los Angeles Lakers.
5:25 PM44 minutes ago

Actuality - Memphis Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves has been performing well in the 2022-2023 NBA season, as after playing 63 games, they managed to win 38 and lose 25.
  • Last five games

Memphis Grizzlies 112 - 94 Denver Nuggets
Memphis Grizzlies 121 - 109 Los Angeles Lakers
Houston Rockets 99 - 113 Memphis Grizzlies
Denver Nuggets 113 - 97 Memphis Grizzlies
Los Angeles Clippers 135 - 129 Memphis Grizzlies

5:20 PMan hour ago

Actuality - Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a bad performance in the current NBA season. After playing 65 games, they have won 31 and lost 34.
  • Last five games

Dallas Mavericks 108 - 111 Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies 121 - 109 Los Angeles Lakers
Oklahoma City Thunder 117 - 123 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers 102 - 110 Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Lakers 113 - 105 Golden State Warriors

5:15 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena

The match between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies will take place at Crypto.com Arena Stadium in the city of Los Angeles (United States), this stadium is where the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers play their home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,100 spectators.
5:10 PMan hour ago

