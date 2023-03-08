Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Nets vs. Rockets live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Toyota Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Nets vs. Rockets online and live in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets game in various countries:
Argentina: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Spencer Dinwiddie, a must see player!
The Brooklyn point guard returns to the Nets as one of the top figures of this team and will continue to show the high level he had in Dallas. Dinwiddie comes in averaging 17.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The point guard arrives with a good level after the great season with the Mavericks, he will seek to take advantage of this opportunity as a leader and one of the team's veterans to show the best version of him. Without a doubt, the base's connection with Cameron Johnson, Royce O'Neale and Nic Claxton will be essential for Brooklyn to meet the objectives set.
How does the Nets arrive?
The Brooklyn team continues this season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and being swept by Boston in the first round the previous year. The team has been involved in many problems since the start of the season, which led to the departure of several figures such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets board has stepped forward and is looking for a new project and with the arrival of players like Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney Smith and Cameron Johnson, they will try to fight for a place in the playoffs. The goal of the Nets is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of. The Nets will try to continue showing a high level, they have a young squad that seeks to show what they are made of and earn a chance as star players in the NBA. At the moment, they are in fifth position in the Eastern Conference with a record of 34 wins and 25 losses.
Jalen Green, a must see player!
The Houston point guard is the great jewel of the Rockets and finished his first season as one of the team's offensive leaders averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The young promise of the Rockets is ready for his second year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the team's moment to fight to be at the top of the Western Conference and, after being considered one of the Rookie of the Year candidates , this was considered one of the great players for this season for his good moment. Without a doubt, the base's connection with Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun will be essential for Houston to meet the objectives set.
How does the Rockets get here?
The Houston team begins a new season after being left out of the Playoffs and finishing in last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets finished with a record of 20 wins and 62 losses to move into 15th place in the West. The Rockets are a team under reconstruction and although the project has great doubts, little by little they have been improving the squad, however, this team seems difficult to fight for a place in the Play-In, but it could surprise against one of the best of each conference. For this season the Rockets kept their young core and put an end to the issue with John Wall by sending him to the Clippers. The unknown of the team revolves around the great level that young players like Jalen Green, Usman Garuba, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun can show. Houston's goal is to try to show improvement against teams like Oklahoma and Orlando that are also rebuilding.
Where's the game?
The Toyota Center located in the city of Houston will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 18,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2003.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Toyota Center, at 8:00 p.m.