Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score
Target Center
The match will take place at the Target Center, which is located in Minneapolis. The arena is home to the Timberwolves, as well as also hosting the WNBA's Lynx and at times the LFL's Valkyrie, RHI's Arctic Blast, and the Arena Football League's Fighting Pike, and thus has a capacity of 18,798 fans.
Injury Report: 76ers
The 76ers will be without PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris, both listed as day-to-day for the match.
Injury Report: Timberwolves
The Timberwolves will be unable to use Jaylen Nowell and Karl-Anthony Towns, both injured, in addition to Austin Rivers, listed as day-to-day.
Eastern Conference
The 76ers are in third place in the Eastern Conference with 41 wins and 22 losses, falling below the Bucks, 46-18 and the Celtics, 45-20, as well as being above the Cavaliers, 40-26, the Knicks, 39-27, the Nets, 36-28, the Heat, 34-31 and the Hawks, 32-32.
Western Conference
Last Matches: 76ers
The
come in with 41 wins and 22 losses. The sequence began with a loss on Monday (27), to the Heat, by 101 to 99. On Wednesday (01), the victory was over the same Heat, now by 119 to 96. On Thrsday (2) the loss was to the Mavericks, by 133 to 126. On Saturday (4), the victory was over the Bucks, by 133 to 130. On Monday (6), the victory was over the Pacers, by 147 to 143.
CAPTION THIS 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/YKxdvVLl97— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 5, 2023
Last Matches: Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves come into this match with two losses and three wins in their last games sequence. On Friday (24), the first loss came, by 121 to 113 to the Hornets. The second came soon after, on Sunday (26), by 109 to 104, to the Warriors. On Wednesday (01) the victory came, over the Clippers, by 108 to 101. On Saturday (4) was by 110 to 102 over the Lakers and last Sunday (5), the victory was over the Kings, by 138 to 134.
starting the week off right ✌️ pic.twitter.com/9xPPc3Xqq2— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 6, 2023
