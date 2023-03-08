Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons
the starting lineups for Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons live, as well as the latest information from Little Caesars Arena.
Where and how to watch Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Pistons player
Bojan Bogdanovic, forward. With 33 years old the player is one of the most experienced in the Pistons team, despite the bad season they have done, the player has had a good performance, currently averages 21.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists, against one of the best teams in the East Detroit should give their best game.
Watch out for this Wizards player
Kristaps Porcingis, 27-year-old center, is being the Wizards' reference in a good start of the season, with 6 seasons played the player is getting more and more involved in the team's victories and is currently averaging 22.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists, if he continues like this he can put the team in a good Playoff spot, just like a couple of seasons ago.
Pistons All-Star Team
Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic, Stewart.
Wizards all-star roster
Morris, Beal, Barton, Kuzma, Porzingis.
Face to face
Pistons can't find their way
Detroit Pistons has not been able to get out of its darkest era in the NBA, far away has been that controversial team that disputed finals, Pistons has practically taken over the last place in the Eastern Conference, fighting for the championship looks very complicated even in the coming years, currently Pistons has a record of 15-50, with that record Detroit becomes the worst team in the NBA, The way things are going they would be confirming the fourth consecutive season without qualifying, the team has no home and away advantage, Pistons could already focus on next season and what is expected is to make better selections to compete, Pistons accumulates 8 consecutive losses and the most recent one was against Blazers.
Wizards close to Play-In
Washington Wizards continues on the road to be an important team in the NBA, something that makes it transcendent is that currently there are great teams that do not have an NBA championship and Wizards already has one, the Washington, last season failed to qualify for the Play-In, the team's goal has to evolve and this season is to be at least in Play-In, This season the team so far is within positions that would allow them to play something more than the regular season, this because they have a record of 30-34, currently ranked 10th in the East, Wizards have the complicated task of defending their place, but in their last two games they have suffered defeats, now against Pistons they have the great opportunity to return to victory, as in recent games they have come out with the victory.
Duel in the lower zone
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at Little Caesars Arena at 7:00 pm ET.