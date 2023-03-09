Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible New Orleans Pelicans lineup
Green may field the following starting five to face Dallas Mavericks. The possible New Orleans Pelicans lineup could be the following: Murphy, Ingram, Valenciunas, McCollum and Jones. The locals will have the following absences: Alvarado, Liddell, Nance, Richardson and Williamson.
Possible Dallas Mavericks lineup
Kidd may field the following lineup to face the Pelicans. The possible Dallas lineup could be the following: Green, Bullock, Powell, Irving and Doncic. For the visiting team, German Kleber will be absent and American McGee is a doubt.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans of 8th Match 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM,
Bolivia: 9:30 PM.
Brasil: 9:30 PM.
Chile: 9:30 PM.
Colombia: 7:30 PM.
Ecuador: 7:30 PM.
USA (ET): 7:30 PM.
Spain: 1:30 AM,
Mexico: 6:30 PM.
Paraguay: 9:30 PM.
Peru: 9:30 PM.
Uruguay: 9:30 PM.
Venezuela: 8:30 PM.
Where to watch
The Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans game can be seen on the NBA channel and on ESPN. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the game and the updated score on VAVEL.
Last five games
In these last five games, the Mavericks have one more win than the Pelicans, 3-2. The last meeting was won by Mavericks in Dallas in a very fair game where they won by five points, 111-106. Of course, the last time they played in New Orleans the home team came out on top in another hard-fought game, winning by a two-point margin, 113-111.
New Orleans Pelicans standings
On the other side, the Pelicans want to react before it is too late and this game is a good opportunity because of the closeness in the standings and because they play in their stadium with their fans. The New Orleans team is in the ninth position with 31 wins and 34 points, three wins away from the playoff positions for the NBA final rounds. At home, they have 20 wins out of 31 games, being the fifth best home team in the Western Conference.
Dallas Mavericks standings
As for the home team, the Mavericks are in seventh place with 33 wins and 32 losses. They are one win away from the play-off places for the NBA final rounds, which are limited by Minnesota Timberwolves with 33 wins. At the moment, as visitors, they have 12 wins out of a possible 31. This victory would put pressure on the teams above them, as the standings are very close in terms of the difference in wins between fifth place and eighth place.
Last game for the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans lost their last game at the Golden 1 Center to the Sacramento Kings by 15 points. The result of the match was 123-108 in favor of the locals. The first quarter was taken by the visitors, who were tied in the first half of the game. The third quarter was the most decisive, as the Kings took an 18-point lead that practically sealed the game. In the last quarter, the Pelicans only cut three points, which was not enough to pull out the victory.
Last game of the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks lost their last game at the American Airlines Center against Phoenix Suns by four points. The result of the game was 126-130 in favor of the locals. The first quarter was won by the home team by six points and the Mavericks came from behind in the second quarter to take the lead in the first half of the game. The third quarter was decisive, as the Suns went back in front where they sealed the win in the final set to leave the victory in Phoenix.
